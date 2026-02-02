Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,158 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Youth Day

AZERBAIJAN, February 2 - Dear youth!

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of February 2 – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and I wish each of you robust health, high spirits, and every success in your future endeavors.

Thirty years ago, at the initiative of National Leader Heydar...

02 February 2026, 10:18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Youth Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.