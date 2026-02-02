First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Youth Day
AZERBAIJAN, February 2 - Dear youth!
I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of February 2 – the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and I wish each of you robust health, high spirits, and every success in your future endeavors.
Thirty years ago, at the initiative of National Leader Heydar...02 February 2026, 10:18
