Ampacimon and AP Sensing Join Forces to Advance Overhead Line Monitoring and Grid Capacity Optimization

LIèGE, BELGIUM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic cooperation combines advanced photonics and sensor-based analytics to deliver a new approach to dynamic line rating and grid resilience. Ampacimon , a global leader in Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology, and AP Sensing, global leader Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) technology, have announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver advanced solutions for overhead line monitoring and capacity optimization, supporting transmission system operators as they respond to rising electricity demand and increasing grid complexity.Driven by the energy transition, electrification and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence, power networks are under increasing pressure to deliver higher capacity while maintaining stability, availability and security. As critical infrastructure, transmission grids must minimise the risk of failure from both internal or external threats to ensure a secure and reliable energy supply.Through this collaboration, Ampacimon and AP Sensing are combining complementary technologies to enable a new approach to real-time condition monitoring and dynamic line rating (DLR). The solution leverages the optical fiber integrated within the ground wire (OPGW) of overhead transmission or distribution lines, providing continuous, real-time data along the full length of the line without the need for sensors installed on conductors."Partnering with AP Sensing marks a powerful step forward in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive DLR offering. By combining Ampacimon’s real time dynamic line rating expertise with AP Sensing’s world class fiber optic sensing technology, we are enabling utilities to operate their networks with unprecedented visibility, safety, and efficiency. Together, we’re shaping the future of a smarter, more resilient energy system”, said Stephan Heberer, CEO of Ampacimon.DFOS systems are a key component of modern condition monitoring, delivering precise, real-time insights into temperature (DTS), strain and vibration (DAS). Immune to electromagnetic interference and capable of covering long distances without signal degradation, this technology is ideally suited to high-voltage environments.“By analysing vibrations measured along the optical ground wire using distributed acoustic sensing, we can accurately compute wind conditions at span level,” said Xavier Paquez, R&D Scientist and Data Specialist at Ampacimon. “By modelling how wind speed varies with height, this information can be extrapolated to the phase conductor and combined with other environmental and conductor parameters to accurately calculate dynamic line ratings across each span.”“In addition, distributed acoustic sensing provides functions that contribute to safe and reliable operation, such as detecting interference by third parties or weather-related hazards”, said Ralf Albrecht, Development Manager at AP Sensing.Henrik Hoff, Business Director at AP Sensing concludes: “It makes perfect sense that leading experts in their respective fields are joining forces to address the future challenges of the electricity industry. This collaboration is focused on developing a modern, effective solution that significantly enhances the performance and security of power grids.”By combining advanced photonics with dynamic line rating, the cooperation supports a smarter, more adaptable grid enabling operators to meet growing demand while maintaining safety, reliability and long-term sustainability.ENDSAbout AP SensingAP Sensing specializes in distributed fiber optic sensing technologies and solutions, built on more than 40 years of expertise rooted in Hewlett Packard measurement heritage. The company develops and delivers reliable Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), and Distributed Temperature and Strain Sensing (DTSS) systems that enable continuous, precise monitoring of critical infrastructure across industries such as energy, transportation, and environment. AP Sensing’s solutions help operators protect assets, enhance safety, and improve operational performance over long distances under challenging conditions. www.apsensing.com About AmpacimonAmpacimon is a pioneer in grid optimization technologies, specializing in Dynamic Line Rating solutions that enable utilities to maximize transmission capacity safely and efficiently. With years of proven expertise and deployments worldwide, Ampacimon helps operators unlock hidden capacity, improve grid resilience, and accelerate the integration of renewable energy.Media Contacts:AmpacimonRomuald Deckersromuald.deckers@ampacimon.comAP SensingRalf Albrechtralf.albrecht@apsensing.com

