Dragonpass Unveils the Loyalty Index, Redefining What Loyalty Means for Today’s Consumers

New Loyalty Index reveals that 82% of consumers in the GCC prioritise tangible perks over abstract brand promises

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonpass, a global leader in travel and lifestyle loyalty solutions, today announced the launch of the GCC findings from its Loyalty Index, part of a broader global benchmark study designed to understand how consumers perceive, engage with, and derive value from loyalty programmes around the world.The Loyalty Index moves beyond traditional measures such as points accumulation and programme enrolment, offering a deeper view of the behaviours, expectations and motivations that shape loyalty in today’s markets. The newly released GCC findings provide timely insight into how loyalty is evolving across the region, and what brands must do to remain relevant.At a time when loyalty programmes are widespread but true loyalty remains increasingly difficult to earn, the Loyalty Index provides a new lens on what drives long-term consumer engagement - and what causes loyalty to break.The Three Loyalty Languages Shaping the GCCA defining feature of the GCC Loyalty Index is the identification of three dominant “loyalty languages” influencing consumer behaviour:1. Transactional Rewards (34%) – Consumers want to see clear, tangible benefits in return for their loyalty2. Trust (24%) – Loyalty is strengthened when brands are consistent, respectful and dependable3. Recognition (14%) - Consumers value brands that treat them as individuals and take the time to understand them.Together, these loyalty languages offer a new framework for brands seeking to build stronger, more resilient customer relationships in the GCC.Clear Value Is the Strongest Driver of Loyalty in the GCCThe findings show that loyalty in the GCC is highly rational and value-led. More than 8 in 10 consumers (82%) say perks play an important role in their decision to engage with a loyalty programme, reinforcing that tangible, easy-to-use benefits matter far more than abstract brand promises.At the same time, clarity and trust play a critical role in shaping loyalty decisions. More than three-quarters of respondents (77%) say it is important to understand a brand’s identity and personality before committing their loyalty, highlighting the importance of brand transparency, clear guidance and consistent communication alongside tangible rewards.Loyalty Has Expanded Beyond Travel Into Everyday LifestyleWhile travel remains a core pillar of loyalty in the GCC, the GCC Loyalty Index highlights a decisive shift toward everyday lifestyle rewards. Dining benefits have emerged as the most commonly used perk, with around 50% of respondents redeeming dining-related offers in the past 12 months.Hotel benefits and airport lounge access continue to play a strong role, each used by nearly four in ten consumers, reinforcing the ongoing importance of travel-related privileges within a broader loyalty ecosystem. At the same time, wellness perks, including spa and fitness offers, are gaining momentum, with over a quarter of consumers now engaging with these benefits.Different Demographics, Different Loyalty ExpectationsThe GCC Loyalty Index shows clear differences in loyalty behaviour by age. Consumers aged 18–24 are the most likely to switch brands, the least aware of available perks, and the most frustrated with loyalty programmes, highlighting a gap in understanding how to engage the younger consumer base with relevant offerings.Those aged 35–44 represent a loyalty “sweet spot” - more engaged and informed, but increasingly demanding stronger value in return for their loyalty. Meanwhile, consumers aged 45 and above display the most habitual loyalty, yet remain open to switching when offered more relevant or compelling benefits.This divergence highlights the growing importance of personalised loyalty design, as one-size-fits-all programmes struggle to meet increasingly diverse expectations.A New Benchmark for Loyalty in the Region“The GCC Loyalty Index was created to answer a fundamental question: what does loyalty really mean to consumers today?” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer, Dragonpass. “Our findings show that loyalty in the GCC is sophisticated, pragmatic and constantly evolving. Consumers are clear about what they value, and they are willing to engage - but only when the value exchange is fair. With the Loyalty Index, we aim to give brands a new benchmark to measure, rethink and strengthen loyalty strategies across the region.”The GCC Loyalty Index is designed as an ongoing benchmark, with future editions tracking how loyalty expectations shift as consumer behaviours, technology and lifestyles continue to evolve.-Ends-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in the UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. 