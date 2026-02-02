Power Supply Unit Market Poised for US$ 55 Bn Growth by 2032, Driven by EVs and Data Centers

The global Power Supply Unit (PSU) market, valued at US$35.9Bn in 2025 and projected to hit US$ 55.1 Bn by 2032, driven by rising demand and a steady 6.3% CAGR

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, INDIA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Power Supply Unit (PSU) market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions across consumer electronics, industrial automation, telecommunications, and data centers. Valued at US$35.9 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$55.1 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of modular and digitally controlled PSUs, alongside the integration of renewable energy sources and electric vehicle (EV) expansion, is significantly shaping the market trajectory.

Among device types, high-wattage AC-DC power supplies dominate with a revenue share of around 45% in 2025, while DC-DC converters are the fastest-growing segment, propelled by global demand for EVs and renewable energy applications. Asia Pacific leads the market, accounting for approximately 44% of global revenue in 2025, driven by rapid industrialization, increased data center investments, and growing electronics manufacturing hubs in China and India.

Key Highlights from the Report

High-wattage AC-DC power supplies dominate the device-type segment with 45% revenue share.

DC-DC converters represent the fastest-growing PSU segment through 2032.

Up to 500W output power range accounts for the largest market share at ~50%.

Consumer electronics lead in application revenue with 41% share in 2025.

Asia Pacific dominates the regional market with a 44% share.

The market is moderately consolidated with competition focused on energy-efficient and modular PSU solutions.

Market Segmentation

The PSU market is broadly segmented based on device type, output power range, and application. Device types include high-wattage AC-DC power supplies, low-wattage AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, and switched-mode power supplies (SMPS). While AC-DC power supplies dominate the market, DC-DC converters are experiencing the fastest growth due to increasing EV production, renewable energy projects, and demand for compact, efficient power conversion in advanced electronics.

In terms of output power range, segments include up to 500W, 500W–1,000W, and above 1,000W. The up to 500W segment holds the largest share owing to widespread adoption in consumer electronics and small-scale industrial devices. Conversely, the 500W–1,000W segment is projected to grow rapidly due to data center expansions and the rise of medium-to-high-power industrial automation solutions.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific emerges as the dominant region for the PSU market, largely due to robust electronics manufacturing, data center investments, and renewable energy adoption in countries like China, India, and Japan. Industrial automation and EV production hubs further reinforce regional dominance.

North America is witnessing steady growth, driven by data center upgrades, high-performance computing (HPC) adoption, and government incentives for energy-efficient technologies. The region also benefits from advanced semiconductor manufacturing and modular PSU innovations for enterprise applications.

Market Drivers

The market is propelled by the growing demand for energy-efficient power supplies, particularly in consumer electronics and industrial automation. The rise of EVs and renewable energy projects has created a need for robust, modular, and scalable PSU solutions, while increasing data center investments and the adoption of intelligent power systems further enhance market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite growth prospects, the PSU market faces challenges such as high initial costs of advanced modular and AI-integrated systems. Additionally, regulatory compliance related to energy efficiency and safety standards can increase operational costs, potentially slowing adoption in some regions or applications.

Market Opportunities

The market offers significant opportunities in AI-enabled and smart power supplies, particularly for data centers, HPC, and industrial IoT. Expanding renewable energy installations, EV infrastructure, and growing demand for digital DC-DC converters in high-power electronics present avenues for innovation and revenue expansion.

Company Insights

Key players in the global PSU market include:

Delta Electronics

Corsair Components

Seasonic Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

TDK Corporation

Recent Developments:

August 2025: NVIDIA launched an AI power supply featuring GaN technology for enhanced efficiency and power density in data centers.

Increased investment in modular and digitally controlled PSUs by major manufacturers to support renewable energy and EV applications.

