HP and Karamba Security Renew Multi-Year Software Licensing Agreement to Protect HP’s Business and Enterprise Printers

The companies extend their long-standing agreement with a three-year renewal for XGuard® runtime integrity software, strengthening HP Print security leadership

HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Karamba Security’s XGuard software delivers reliable runtime protection, helping our customers safeguard their printers against a broad range of cyberattacks, such as file-based and file-less malware.” — Shivaun Albright, Chief Technologist for Print Security at HP Inc.

HOD HASHARON, ISRAEL, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), the world’s largest printer provider, and Karamba Security , a global leader in product cybersecurity, announced today that HP Inc. has renewed its multi‑year agreement to license Karamba’s XGuard runtime-protection technology across HP’s business printer families. The renewal marks the seventh consecutive year of collaboration, strengthening HP’s commitment to deliver the world’s most secure printers.Printers: The Back Door to the EnterpriseModern office printers have evolved into fully networked, cloud-connected, computing devices with powerful processors and remote‑management capabilities. As a result, they have increasingly become prime targets for attackers. Printers often enjoy trusted access to enterprise networks and store sensitive documents, yet they remain overlooked in many security programs. Attackers attempt to exploit this gap to exploit printer firmware (e.g. with remote code execution), extract sensitive data from it, and use it as a segway into the organizational network.HP’s Industry-Leading Security StrategyHP provides the “world’s most secure printers”, embedding multiple layers of hardware- and firmware-level defenses. HP’s adoption of Karamba’s XGuardruntime allow‑listing and Control Flow Integrity (CFI) technology forms a critical part of this architecture.“Security remains a top priority for HP as our customers face increasingly sophisticated adversaries,” said Shivaun Albright, Chief Technologist for Print Security at HP Inc. “Karamba Security’s XGuard software delivers reliable runtime protection, helping our customers safeguard their printers against a broad range of cyberattacks, such as file-based and file-less malware.”How XGuard Protects HP PrintersKaramba’s patented XGuardtechnology enforces binary-level allow-listing and Control Flow Integrity directly inside the printer firmware. It provides protection by:• Blocking unauthorized code execution through deterministic allow‑listing• Preventing memory‑manipulation attacks such as buffer overflows• Enforcing CFI to block ROP/JOP exploits• Preserving runtime integrity to prevent exploitations of zero‑day or known vulnerabilitiesA Six-Year Strategic PartnershipSince 2020, Karamba and HP have collaborated to integrate XGuard across multiple generations of HP’s business-printer platforms to offer HP users unmatched security levels.“We are proud to partner with a formidable and global leader such as HP Print”, said David Barzilai, Co-Founder and CEO of Karamba Security. “This renewed agreement strengthens our long-term partnership with HP and reinforces the industry’s move toward uncompromising, simple to integrate - yet broadly defensive - product security”.“Our collaboration with Karamba Security has proven highly valuable”, continued Shivaun Albright. “XGuard software was seamlessly integrated into our printers, enabling HP to continue delivering the world’s most secure printers, as it has done for over a decade.”Rising Regulatory PressuresGlobal regulations increasingly mandate security-by-design for connected devices, including NISTIR 8259, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act. XGuard supports HP’s zero-trust initiatives and customers’ compliance objectives.About HP Inc.HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.Contact: MediaRelations@hp.comAbout Karamba SecurityWith customers such as HP, Samsung, Hitachi, and Volvo, Karamba Security is the world leader in end-to-end product security. IoT and edge device manufacturers rely on Karamba’s products to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks and to comply with industry regulations. Karamba’s award-winning software enables the securing of IoT devices, without interfering with R&D or delaying product time to market.More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/karamba-security

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.