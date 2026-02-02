Uttar Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Pilgrim Support at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Magh Mela 2026 - Uttar Pradesh Tent City - Magh Mela 2026

Tourism Information Centres at Parade Ground, Nagvasuki Temple, Prayagraj Chheoki and Arail Ghat assist devotees in large numbers

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magh Mela 2026, one of India’s most significant annual spiritual congregations, is progressing in an organized and pilgrim-centric manner in Prayagraj, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department emerging as a key facilitator for millions of devotees arriving at the Sangam. The Mela began from January 3rd 2026 and has already witnessed an overwhelming response, with lakhs of pilgrims benefiting from dedicated tourism support services.Uttar Pradesh Tourism Ensures Seamless Pilgrim SupportTo ensure smooth navigation, safety and convenience for visitors, the Tourism Department has established four temporary Tourism Information Centers at strategic locations including the Parade Ground, Nagvasuki Temple, Prayagraj Chheoki Junction railway station and near Arail Ghat. These centers are functioning as vital guidance hubs, offering real-time assistance to pilgrims arriving from across the country.Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh said that Magh Mela 2026 is expected to draw devotees from across the country & keeping in mind the scale of the religious gathering and the convenience of devotees, making accurate and accessible information essential is a priority. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is committed to ensuring that Magh Mela is safe, clean, well-managed and spiritually fulfilling. Our focus is to provide every devotee with correct information at the right time so their pilgrimage remains smooth and memorable, he said.At the information centers, pilgrims are being provided Hindi and English booklets detailing Prayagraj’s major religious and tourist sites, sector-wise mela maps, lists of trained tourist guides and guidance on city transport. LED screens installed at the centers are continuously displaying updates on bathing schedules, safety advisories, cleanliness initiatives and important instructions related to the Mela. The centers are also assisting pilgrims with verified information on registered dharamshalas, paying guest houses and accommodation options, helping them avoid inconvenience after long journeys.Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Mr. Amrit Abhijat said Magh Mela is not only a major religious gathering but also a reflection of Uttar Pradesh’s administrative preparedness and cultural depth. All arrangements have been made keeping the devotee at the center. The information centers are ensuring seamless coordination and enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims while showcasing the state’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, he added.Sangam Tent City established to Enhance Tourism Enhances ExperienceAs the Mela entered its busiest phase ahead of Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) further strengthened infrastructure by setting up a dedicated Sangam Tent Colony near the riverfront. Located at Arail Sector-7, before Triveni Pushp, this government-managed facility has been developed to provide a regulated, safe and comfortable stay option close to the Sangam, distinct from privately operated tent cities.The Sangam Tent Colony comprises 50 well-planned cottages, designed especially for families, senior citizens and pilgrims seeking an organized stay during peak bathing days. Accommodation is available in three categories - Premium (₹15,000 per night), Luxury (₹11,500) and Deluxe (₹7,500) - with a total of 12 Premium, 8 Luxury and 30 Deluxe cottages. The tariff includes satvik meals, enabling devotees to follow their daily spiritual routines without logistical concerns. Online booking has been opened through UPSTDC to facilitate advance planning.Beyond accommodation, the tent colony offers a serene spiritual environment. Yagyashalas within the campus host regular bhajan and kirtan sessions, while a Kalagram showcases local art and craft traditions, adding a cultural dimension to the pilgrims’ stay.Director General, Tourism Dr. Ved Pati Misra said that the Sangam Tent Colony reflects the state’s integrated approach to faith-based tourism. This initiative supports pilgrims while simultaneously creating livelihood opportunities for local communities. Under the ‘One District One Product’ program, stalls featuring Prayagraj’s traditional moonj craft have been set up, allowing artisans to connect directly with visitors, he added.Water Laser Show Blends Timeless Spirituality with a Modern Visual ExperienceAs evenings unfold at Magh Mela 2026, the riverfront begins to glow. Water, light, and sound come together to narrate stories rooted in faith, culture, and time. The Water Laser Show adds a contemporary rhythm to the sacred atmosphere of the Mela, offering pilgrims and visitors a moment to pause, watch, and simply feel the night come alive. This immersive visual experience at the Sangam riverfront complements the spiritual intensity of the day with a reflective and celebratory close to the evening.Following global appreciation for the well-managed Kumbh 2025, Magh Mela 2026 is steadily emerging as another example of public-centric planning, effective coordination and focused governance. With robust information systems, thoughtfully designed accommodation facilities and curated cultural experiences, Uttar Pradesh Tourism continues to play a central role in ensuring that the spiritual journey of every devotee to Prayagraj remains organized, safe and enriching.

Magh Mela 2026: The Rhythm of Ancient Faith

