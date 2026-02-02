Oxford Industries Selects Elm AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Responsible Sourcing Across Global Supply Chain

AI-powered platform will automate analysis of social and environmental supply chain data, strengthening due diligence for Tommy Bahama and other Oxford brands

Our partnership with Elm AI allows us to apply AI-driven analysis to consolidate complex supplier information across our brand portfolio, delivering faster, more consistent insights” — Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO of Oxford Industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-powered platform will automate analysis of social and environmental supply chain data and supplier documents, reducing manual review and strengthening supply chain due diligence for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, and other Oxford brands.Elm AI, an AI-powered responsible sourcing platform, today announced a partnership with Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM), owner of the iconic Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Johnny Waslifestyle brands. Oxford has selected Elm AI to transform how it manages supplier due diligence across its supply chain.The Elm AI platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze complex supply chain data, including social audit reports, environmental assessments, and supplier documentation that traditionally required extensive manual review. By automating the extraction and analysis of supply chain data, the platform will enable Oxford's corporate responsibility team to identify risks faster, implement corrective action more efficiently, and focus their expertise on high-value decision-making rather than document review and processing."Responsible sourcing teams are often buried in audit reports, spreadsheets, and supplier questionnaires," said Advait Raykar, CEO of Elm AI. "Our AI does the heavy lifting, reading and analyzing thousands of pages of complex documentation, so teams like Oxford's can spend less time on manual data management and more time driving meaningful improvements across their supply chain."The platform will serve as Oxford’s system of record for supplier data, streamline social audit and Higg FEM management, and provide custom reporting across its brands.Tom Chubb, Oxford’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “As a multi-brand company with a global supply chain that continues to evolve, effectively managing supplier data at scale is essential. Our partnership with Elm AI allows us to apply AI-driven analysis to consolidate complex supplier information across our brand portfolio, delivering faster, more consistent insights and enabling our teams to focus on driving long-term value.”About Elm AI:Elm AI is an AI-powered responsible sourcing platform that helps global brands track, measure, and mitigate risks in their supply chains. The platform combines artificial intelligence with purpose-built workflows to automate the analysis of social audits, environmental assessments, and supplier documentation—turning complex data into actionable insights. Elm AI is trusted by leading brands including W. L. Gore Stitch Fix , and many more. For more information, visit www.elm-ai.com About Oxford Industries:Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Duck Head, and Jack Rogerslifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com

