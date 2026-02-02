Onboard Carbon Capture System Market - Forecast to 2030 with Analysis of Opportunities, Market Share, and Competition

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The onboard carbon capture system market is gaining significant traction as the shipping industry and other transport sectors intensify efforts to reduce carbon emissions. With growing environmental regulations and technological advancements, this market is set to experience noteworthy expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of onboard carbon capture systems.

Strong Market Growth Outlook for Onboard Carbon Capture System Market Size

The onboard carbon capture system market has seen rapid growth recently. It is projected to rise from $1.30 billion in 2025 to $1.47 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This increase during the historic period is mainly driven by stricter maritime emissions regulations, mounting pressure to decarbonize shipping fleets, wider adoption of exhaust treatment technologies, an intensified focus on low-carbon maritime operations, and heightened awareness regarding environmental compliance.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $2.41 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2026 to 2030. This projected growth is fueled by expanding global carbon reduction mandates, growing investments in onboard decarbonization solutions, rising deployment of retrofittable carbon capture technologies, increased pilot projects for carbon capture on large vessels, and stronger emphasis on carbon intensity reduction goals. Key trends likely to shape this period include advancements in compact capture technology, innovations in marine CO2 storage systems, development of energy-efficient absorption materials, ongoing research in solvent and sorbent chemistry, and progress in modular onboard capture system designs.

Understanding What Onboard Carbon Capture Systems Are

An onboard carbon capture system is an integrated technology installed directly on marine vessels or ships to trap carbon dioxide emissions generated during fuel combustion. The system extracts CO2 from engine exhaust gases, compresses it, and stores it securely onboard to be offloaded at port facilities later. These systems enable the maritime industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions effectively without requiring immediate modifications to existing vessel engines or changes in fuel types.

Key Influences Boosting the Onboard Carbon Capture System Market

The rising acceptance of carbon capture technologies in transport and mobile emission sources is expected to be a major growth driver for the onboard carbon capture system market. This adoption involves capturing CO2 emissions directly from vehicles, ships, and mobile power units at the point of generation to minimize greenhouse gases.

One of the reasons for this growing adoption is the tightening of global emission regulations and ambitious decarbonization targets, which encourage operators to reduce tailpipe CO2 emissions while continuing to use their current fleets. The onboard carbon capture system supports this trend by developing and implementing CO2 capture technologies that can be integrated into mobile emission sources to meet regulatory expectations. For example, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency reported a 35% increase in carbon dioxide capture capacity for 2030 during 2023, alongside a 70% growth in storage capacity, totaling over 430 million tonnes per year in capture potential and around 620 million tonnes of storage capacity annually. This data highlights the strong push behind transport carbon capture adoption, which is directly benefiting the onboard carbon capture system market.

Expanding Demand for Emission Reductions in Shipping and Aviation Propels Market Growth

There is an increasing global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping and aviation sectors, which significantly contribute to climate change. This rising demand for emissions reduction is expected to further drive the onboard carbon capture system market.

As international regulations and climate commitments become stricter, operators in shipping and aviation are pressured to lower their carbon footprints, while customers and investors seek cleaner transport alternatives. Onboard carbon capture systems assist these sectors by capturing CO2 at emission points on vessels and aircraft, helping operators comply with more rigorous emissions targets. For instance, in July 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set ambitious climate goals in its 2023 Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from ships, aiming to cut carbon intensity by at least 40% by 2030 (up from 35% in 2022) and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions around 2050. These targets illustrate a growing commitment to decarbonizing the shipping industry, which is fueling demand for onboard carbon capture solutions.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Potential in Onboard Carbon Capture System

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the onboard carbon capture system market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

