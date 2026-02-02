Carbon Capture Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world intensifies efforts to combat climate change, technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions are gaining significant attention. Among these, the carbon capture market is rapidly evolving, driven by increasing regulatory demands and technological advancements. This segment explores the current status of the carbon capture market, its growth prospects, key drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping its future trajectory.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Carbon Capture Market Size

The carbon capture market has seen rapid expansion in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. Between 2025 and 2026, the market size is projected to grow from $4.54 billion to $5.23 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth during the past period has largely been fueled by stricter regulations targeting industrial emissions, increased use of post-combustion systems in power plants, expanded deployment in oil and gas sectors, and heightened investments in industrial process capture technologies especially for cement and steel industries. Additionally, government-backed pilot and demonstration projects have played a significant role in supporting this growth.

Projected Accelerated Expansion Toward 2030

Looking further ahead, the carbon capture market is expected to surge to $9.10 billion by 2030, with a slightly lower but still robust CAGR of 14.8%. The forecasted growth is driven by escalating demand for environmentally responsible industrial production, greater funding for large-scale carbon capture infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of oxy-combustion methods. Moreover, new avenues for utilizing captured carbon dioxide in chemical and material industries, along with enhanced government incentives for decarbonization, are contributing to this positive outlook. Key innovations anticipated to impact the market include advances in membrane separation techniques, breakthroughs in solid sorbent materials, modular unit development, research in direct air capture technologies, and more efficient carbon dioxide compression systems.

Understanding Carbon Capture and Its Role

Carbon capture refers to the process of isolating carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources or the atmosphere before they can contribute to global warming. It involves engineered solutions that extract, compress, and prepare CO2 for subsequent transport or long-term storage. By intercepting carbon dioxide at its source or directly from the air, these technologies play a vital role in reducing the overall carbon footprint and mitigating climate change impacts.

Demand for Efficient CO2 Capture Technologies Driving Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the carbon capture market is the rising need for highly efficient CO2 capture solutions. These solutions utilize cutting-edge materials and technologies designed to selectively absorb or adsorb carbon dioxide with high performance. As governments and industries worldwide commit to achieving net-zero emissions, the push for advanced capture methods intensifies. Carbon capture supports these efforts by providing reliable means to trap and store carbon emissions from industrial and power generation processes, thus playing a critical role in greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

Support from Global Capacity Expansion Demonstrates Market Momentum

For example, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that by 2023, global carbon dioxide capture capacity for 2030 targets had increased by 35%, while storage capacity saw a 70% rise. This expansion has pushed total capture potential to over 430 million tonnes annually, with storage capabilities reaching approximately 620 million tonnes per year. These figures underscore the growing momentum and heightened demand for efficient carbon capture technologies, which are directly driving market growth.

Regional Landscape of the Carbon Capture Market

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the carbon capture market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Other key regions analyzed in the market include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

