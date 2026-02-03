INNOCN Updates Amazon Pricing for Select 49-Inch Ultrawide Monitors Ahead of Valentine’s Day

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN announced updated pricing for several 49-inch ultrawide monitor models available on Amazon U.S. as part of a Valentine’s Day seasonal sales period. The pricing adjustments apply to a range of ultrawide monitors featuring IPS, Mini LED, and OLED panel technologies.According to the company, the updated prices will be available for a limited time and are intended to coincide with Valentine’s Day retail activity on Amazon. The promotion includes multiple monitor configurations designed for gaming, productivity, and multi-window workflows.One of the models included is the INNOCN 49C1G, a 49-inch ultrawide monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. The model is listed at $499.99, reflecting a reduction from its standard listed price of $749.99. Product details are available on Amazon at:Also included is the INNOCN 49C1R, a 49-inch curved ultrawide monitor offering 5K2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The model is available at $539.98, reduced from a regular price of $794.99. Additional information can be found at:For users seeking OLED display technology, INNOCN has included two OLED-based ultrawide monitors in the pricing update. The INNOCN 49Q1S, featuring a 49-inch OLED panel with 5K2K resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, is listed at $899.99, reduced from $1,259.99. Product listing:The INNOCN 49Q1R, another 49-inch OLED 5K2K ultrawide monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, is available at $712.02, reduced from a regular price of $999.99. Product listing:INNOCN stated that the pricing adjustments are part of its ongoing retail coordination with Amazon and that availability and pricing may vary based on inventory levels and regional conditions.For more information about INNOCN products, visit the company’s official Amazon storefront.

