Leanafy Announces Major 2025 Milestones, North American Expansion, IWLA Membership, and 2026 Industry Engagement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leanafy, a fast-growing supply chain technology company providing modern Warehouse Management (WMS), Inventory Management (IMS), Shipping, and Labor Productivity solutions, today announced key company milestones from 2025, along with expanded industry engagement and product initiatives planned for 2026.Highlights include strong transaction growth across customer warehouses, expansion into Western Canada, formal membership with the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), the launch of a new Labor Productivity module, and participation in major global supply chain events including Manifest 2026 and the 2026 IWLA Convention & Expo.These developments mark a significant step in Leanafy’s mission to support warehouse operators, 3PLs, and logistics-driven businesses with scalable, technology-led platforms built for real-world operational complexity.Throughout 2025, Leanafy-powered warehouses processed significant daily order volumes across multiple North American facilities. Individual customers processed between 200 and 5,000 orders per day, with peak volumes exceeding 7,000 orders per day per facility during seasonal surges.These transaction volumes reflect Leanafy's growing adoption among third-party logistics providers (3PLs), distributors, and fulfillment providers requiring scalable warehouse technology capable of supporting high-throughput, multi-client operations."When you're processing thousands of orders per day, execution consistency becomes everything," said Vikrant Neb, CEO of Leanafy. "2025 validated that our platform can handle real-world 3PL scale—not just demos, but production environments under pressure."In 2025, Leanafy expanded operations into Vancouver, British Columbia, increasing its footprint in Canada and strengthening its position along the West Coast logistics corridor.The expansion supports:• Canadian 3PL providers• Cross-border e-commerce fulfillment operations• West Coast distribution networks• Mid-market warehouse operators modernizing legacy systemsLeanafy's Vancouver presence complements its U.S. operations and reflects its broader North American growth strategy, enabling closer collaboration with regional logistics providers and enterprise customers.A key milestone of 2025 was Leanafy's official membership with the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), one of the most respected industry associations representing warehouse-based logistics providers across North America and globally.As part of its 2026 engagement, Leanafy will:• Participate in IWLA educational initiatives, including the IWLA Warehousing Essentials course• Exhibit at the 2026 IWLA Convention & Expo (Booth #115, March 29–31, 2026)• Engage with operators and industry leaders on digital transformation and operational excellence"Being part of IWLA ensures we stay aligned with warehouse operators and industry standards," Neb said. "We believe technology companies should contribute to the ecosystem, not just sell into it."Leanafy was also present at Manifest 2026, one of the world's leading supply chain innovation events, bringing together logistics service providers, technology companies, startups, and enterprise leaders.At the event, Neb engaged with forward-thinking logistics professionals, shared insights on digital transformation, and explored partnerships to accelerate innovation across warehousing, inventory management, and shipping operations.Manifest 2026 provided valuable opportunities to exchange ideas, understand emerging industry trends, and strengthen Leanafy's position within the global supply chain technology ecosystem.In response to increasing labor cost pressures and workforce complexity across the warehousing sector, Leanafy launched a new Labor Productivity module in 2025 as part of its integrated supply chain platform.The module enables:• Real-time labor performance tracking• Task-level productivity measurement• Configurable KPIs by role and function• Warehouse-level performance dashboards• Data-driven workforce planningBy integrating labor productivity directly within its WMS and Inventory ecosystem, Leanafy provides operators with a unified view of throughput, workforce efficiency, and operational bottlenecks."Labor remains one of the largest cost centers in warehousing," Neb said. "Our goal is to give operators visibility that drives accountability, efficiency, and measurable performance improvement."A key highlight of Leanafy's 2026 roadmap is its participation in the 2026 IWLA Convention & Expo, where the company will exhibit at Booth #115 from March 29 to 31, 2026.At the event, Leanafy will demonstrate its integrated technology suite:Leanafy's WMS is purpose-built for 3PL environments, supporting multi-client, multi-warehouse operations, configurable workflows, and real-time operational visibility. The platform helps warehouses improve accuracy, throughput, and service levels while supporting complex billing and customer SLAs.Leanafy’s IMS enables accurate inventory tracking, demand visibility, and improved inventory control across distributed locations, helping operators reduce stockouts, optimize working capital, and improve planning accuracy.Lean Ship: Carrier Integration and Rate ManagementLean Ship, Leanafy’s shipping platform, integrates with carriers and shipping marketplaces to automate rate comparison, label generation, and shipment execution. It helps warehouses reduce shipping costs, improve delivery performance, and streamline fulfillment workflows.Lean Docks: Intelligent Dock SchedulingLean Docks provides dock scheduling and yard coordination capabilities, reducing congestion, improving dock utilization, and enabling real-time visibility into inbound and outbound dock activity.Labor Productivity & Workforce OptimizationLeanafy’s Labor Productivity module helps warehouses optimize staffing, track workforce performance, and improve operational planning through real-time metrics and analytics.Visitors to Booth #115 will be able to experience live demonstrations and discuss operational challenges with Leanafy’s team.With sustained transaction growth, geographic expansion, new product capabilities, and active industry participation, Leanafy enters 2026 positioned as a rapidly emerging supply chain technology platform serving modern 3PL and warehouse operators across North America.The company’s 2026 roadmap focuses on:• Scalable warehouse management infrastructure• Advanced 3PL billing and revenue automation• Labor productivity optimization• Carrier and shipping integration expansion• Data-driven operational visibility and analytics“Our goal is to make advanced warehouse and supply chain technology accessible and actionable,” a Leanafy spokesperson added. “Whether a business is modernizing legacy systems or scaling operations, we aim to provide tools that support efficiency without adding complexity.”Leanafy’s participation across IWLA initiatives and global supply chain events reflects its broader vision to be an active contributor to the logistics community, not just a technology vendor. By engaging directly with operators, industry bodies, and innovation platforms, Leanafy continues to refine its offerings and strengthen its role within the global supply chain ecosystem.

