Massive Bio Launches TrialRelay™ at SCOPE 2026: An Operating System to End 'Referral Black Holes' in Oncology

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio today announced the launch of TrialRelay™, a physician-facing enrollment orchestration platform designed to eliminate one of oncology’s most persistent failures: patients getting lost after a clinical trial referral. The announcement will be made during the SCOPE Conference 2026, the leading global forum for clinical operations and innovation.For years, Massive Bio’s physician platform operated under the name Clinical Network. While accurate, the term no longer reflected the dynamic, AI-driven system behind it, or the lived reality of oncology referrals.“Words matter, especially in oncology,” said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Cofounder & CEO of Massive Bio. “A ‘network’ sounds passive. It implies a directory. What physicians need is assurance that when they refer a patient, that patient is actively carried forward. TrialRelay™ reflects that responsibility.”From Network to RelayIn oncology, referrals are not transactions, they are transfers of responsibility. When handoffs fail, patients are lost to delays, uncertainty, or missed opportunities.A network waits. A relay moves.TrialRelay™ was purpose-built to enable warm handoffs, continuous visibility, and closed-loop accountability, whether referrals occur within a health system or across external partner institutions.“Every oncologist has experienced the referral black hole,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, Cofounder & Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio.“You refer a patient with urgency, and then silence. TrialRelay™ eliminates that anxiety. We provide the ‘UPS tracking number’ for the patient’s journey. No drops. No black holes.”An Enrollment Operating System - Not Just MatchingTrialRelay™ marks a strategic shift for Massive Bio, from trial matching to enrollment orchestration. The platform provides real-time visibility across the full enrollment lifecycle, including intake, medical records, prescreening, site outreach, consent, and enrollment. Every step is tracked. Every handoff is auditable.Powered by TrialRouter™ AI - the “Last Mile” AgentUnder the hood, TrialRelay™ is powered by TrialRouter™ AI, the 'last-mile' enrollment agent within Massive Bio's overarching Reticulum Nexus, Massive Bio’s AI-powered orchestration layer that connects patients, physicians, trial sites, and sponsors through intelligent, transparent, and scalable workflows.TrialRouter™ continuously evaluates eligibility criteria, protocol constraints, internal and external site availability, geography, and enrollment velocity to calculate the optimal “Green Route”, the fastest, lowest friction, and most reliable path to enrollment for each patient.“TrialRelay™ is the experience physicians trust; TrialRouter™ is the intelligence that makes it work,” added Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , Cofounder, CTO & COO. “Together, they move us from being a best-in-class trial matching platform to becoming the operating system for clinical trial enrollment.”About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

