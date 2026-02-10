Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Market Size, Share & Analysis to Reach USD 91.02 Billion by 2034 at 26.20% CAGR

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Market

Key companies covered in the intelligent document processing (IDP) market include ABBYY, UiPath, Rossum, Hyperscience, and Hyland Software, among others.

North America dominated the global market with a share of 47.60% in 2025.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global intelligent document processing market size was valued at USD 10.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 14.16 billion in 2026 to USD 91.02 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.20% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 47.60% in 2025, supported by strong adoption of automation technologies across BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors.Intelligent document processing (IDP) is an AI-driven workflow automation technology that extracts, classifies, and processes data from structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents. It integrates optical character recognition (OCR), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to automate complex document-handling tasks across formats such as PDFs, Word files, spreadsheets, images, and scanned documents. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:ABBYY (U.S.)Rossum (Czech Republic)AntWorks (Singapore)Hyperscience (U.S.)UiPath (U.S.)IBM Corporation (U.S.)Open Text Corporation (Canada)Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.)Hyland Software, Inc. (U.S.)Tungsten Automation Corporation (U.S.)Market Drivers and RestraintsStrategic Importance of Automation and Low-code/No-code Adoption to Propel Market GrowthEnterprises are increasingly adopting low-code and no-code platforms to accelerate application development and reduce dependency on specialized IT resources. Integration of IDP with these platforms enables end-to-end automation of document-centric workflows, supporting higher productivity and faster digital transformation.Growing Adoption of IDP in Healthcare to Boost Market ExpansionHealthcare organizations are implementing IDP solutions to automate clinical documentation, manage patient records, process claims, and support research workflows. These capabilities improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, and allow healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.Market RestraintsAccuracy and reliability challenges, particularly when dealing with poor-quality scans or highly unstructured documents, can impact user confidence. Additionally, the diversity of document types across industries increases solution complexity, which may restrain adoption among smaller organizations.Market SegmentationFinance & Accounting Segment to Dominate Driven by KYC and AML AutomationBy function, the market is segmented into finance & accounting, human resources, supply chain & procurement, and others (legal and marketing). The finance & accounting segment captured the largest market share, driven by extensive use of IDP in KYC, AML, invoice processing, and financial reconciliation.Cloud Segment to Lead Owing to Advanced AI and NLP CapabilitiesBy deployment model, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment holds the largest share due to scalability, faster deployment, and access to the latest AI, ML, and natural language processing (NLP) technologies.Large Enterprises Segment to Hold Major ShareBy enterprise type, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises dominate due to high document volumes and strong focus on cost optimization and process efficiency. SMEs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by rising digitalization.BFSI Segment to Lead by IndustryBy industry, the market includes BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, and others. BFSIdominates due to extensive use of IDP for loan processing, customer onboarding, and claims management. Healthcare & life sciences is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.Regional InsightsNorth America to Maintain Market LeadershipNorth America leads the market due to stringent regulatory compliance requirements and early adoption of intelligent automation in banking and government sectors. The U.S. market alone is projected to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2026.Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest GrowthAsia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by government digitalization initiatives and increasing adoption across banking, insurance, and public services. China, Japan, and India are key growth contributors.Europe to Witness Significant ExpansionEurope’s growth is supported by strong adoption in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing for document digitization and regulatory compliance.Middle East & Africa and South AmericaThese regions are expected to record steady growth due to national digital transformation programs and rising adoption of intelligent automation solutions in public and private sectors.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Product Innovation and Platform EnhancementsLeading companies are investing in R&D, launching AI-powered IDP platforms, and integrating large language models (LLMs) to improve document understanding. Key Industry Developments:May 2024: ABBYY launched a redesigned AI document skills marketplace to enhance data quality and support LLM-driven applications.February 2024: Rossum introduced its new IDP platform powered by the proprietary LLM Aurora for transactional documents.February 2024: OpenText released updates to its Intelligent Capture solution with enhanced AI and ML capabilities.

