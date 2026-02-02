The Point Source Carbon Capture Device (PSCD) Market will reach USD 6.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Point Source Carbon Capture Device (PSCD) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $3.45 billion in 2025 to $3.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point source carbon capture device (PSCD) market is gaining significant attention as industries and governments worldwide focus on reducing carbon emissions. With increasing environmental regulations and technological advancements, this sector is positioned for robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping the PSCD industry.

Current and Future Market Size of Point Source Carbon Capture Device Market

The PSCD market growth has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with the market value set to rise from $3.45 billion in 2025 to $3.95 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This strong growth during the historic period is largely driven by escalating industrial emissions, heightened regulatory requirements, broader adoption in power plants, the launch of various pilot carbon capture initiatives, and a growing global focus on climate goals.

Download a free sample of the point source carbon capture device (pscd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30701&type=smp

Looking ahead, the point source carbon capture device market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.74 billion by 2030. This growth will be sustained by a CAGR of 14.3%, fueled by increasing investments in decarbonization technologies, expanding use in heavy industry sectors, enhanced government incentives, the development of large-scale capture projects, and rising demand for low-carbon solutions. Key trends expected to influence the market include technological advancements in carbon capture systems, innovations in solvents and sorbents, improvements in membrane separation techniques, research into energy-efficient designs, and progress in digital monitoring and automation.

Understanding Point Source Carbon Capture Devices and Their Role

Point source carbon capture devices are specialized systems designed to capture carbon dioxide emissions directly from industrial sources or power plants at their point of release. These devices employ chemical, physical, or combined methods to separate CO2 from flue gases before they enter the atmosphere. This technology plays a crucial role in addressing climate change by capturing emissions at their origin, making it possible to store or utilize the carbon dioxide and thereby reduce overall environmental impact.

View the full point source carbon capture device (pscd) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-source-carbon-capture-device-pscd-market-report

Regulatory Pressure as a Major Growth Catalyst for the PSCD Market

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the point source carbon capture device market is the increasing regulatory pressure aimed at limiting carbon dioxide emissions. Governments worldwide are enforcing legal emission limits for industries to mitigate climate risks, responding to scientific findings and public demand for stronger environmental protection. This regulatory environment compels industries to adopt technologies like PSCD to comply with emission caps and avoid penalties.

For instance, in November 2025, the United Kingdom Emissions Trading Scheme Authority set the civil penalty carbon price for 2025 at $51.20 (£41.84). Such regulations create a financial incentive for companies to implement carbon capture solutions, supporting the market growth of point source carbon capture devices.

Regional Market Leadership and Fastest Growing Areas in PSCD

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global point source carbon capture device market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the coming years. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook on global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Point Source Carbon Capture Device (PSCD) Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Carbon Capture And Storage Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-and-storage-global-market-report

Carbon Capture And Storage Technology Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-and-storage-technology-global-market-report

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-neutral-data-center-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.