Shrimp Market to Reach US$107.3 Bn by 2033 Driven by Rising Seafood Demand

Shrimp market to grow from US$73.3 Bn in 2026 to US$107.3 Bn by 2033 at 5.6% CAGR, driven by rising foodservice demand and modernized aquaculture

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global shrimp market is poised for strong and sustained growth over the next decade, driven by rising seafood consumption, expanding aquaculture production, and increasing preference for high-protein, low-fat food products. According to current industry estimates, the global shrimp market size is projected to grow from US$ 73.3 billion in 2026 to US$ 107.3 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Shrimp remains one of the most widely traded and consumed seafood products worldwide, valued for its taste, nutritional profile, and versatility across cuisines. The market encompasses both wild-caught and farmed shrimp, with aquaculture increasingly dominating global supply due to declining wild catch volumes and sustainability considerations. Technological advancements in shrimp farming, improved disease management, and expanding cold chain infrastructure are significantly enhancing production efficiency and market accessibility.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Several macroeconomic, demographic, and industry-specific factors are contributing to the steady expansion of the global shrimp market. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising global demand for animal protein, particularly seafood, which is perceived as a healthier alternative to red meat. Shrimp’s high protein content, low saturated fat levels, and rich micronutrient profile make it increasingly attractive to health-conscious consumers.

Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles are also fueling demand for convenient, ready-to-eat, and frozen seafood products. Shrimp’s adaptability to value-added processing, including peeled, deveined, cooked, breaded, and marinated formats, supports its growing presence in retail, foodservice, and quick-service restaurant channels.

Segmentation Analysis

By Variety

• White Shrimp

• Black Shrimp

• Red Shrimp

• Others

By Source

• Aquaculture

• Wild-caught

By Distribution Channel

• B2B

• B2C

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online Retail

o Others

Regional Insights

Leading Regional Markets

From a regional perspective, Asia Pacific dominates the global shrimp market, both in terms of production and consumption. Countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are major shrimp producers, benefiting from favorable climatic conditions, abundant labor, and well-established aquaculture ecosystems. Asia Pacific also represents a large consumer base, supported by strong cultural preferences for seafood and expanding middle-class populations.

North America is a significant import-driven market, with the United States being one of the world’s largest shrimp consumers. High per capita seafood consumption, strong demand from foodservice chains, and growing preference for sustainably sourced shrimp support market growth in the region.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The global shrimp market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by innovation across farming, processing, and distribution. One of the most notable differentiators is the adoption of advanced aquaculture technologies designed to improve productivity, sustainability, and disease control. Recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), biofloc technology, and automated feeding systems are enabling higher yields while reducing environmental impact.

Digital technologies are increasingly shaping the industry landscape. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to optimize feeding schedules, monitor shrimp health, and predict disease outbreaks. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors enable real-time monitoring of water quality parameters such as temperature, salinity, and oxygen levels, improving farm management and reducing mortality rates. In technologically advanced operations, 5G connectivity supports real-time data transmission and automation, enhancing operational efficiency at scale.

Market Highlights

The growing adoption of shrimp across global markets is driven by a combination of nutritional benefits, versatility, and evolving consumer preferences. Shrimp offers a high-quality protein source with broad culinary applications, making it suitable for both traditional and modern cuisines. Its adaptability to processed and ready-to-eat formats further enhances its appeal across diverse consumer segments.

Regulatory frameworks play a critical role in shaping the market, particularly with respect to food safety, environmental sustainability, and labor practices. Compliance with international standards and certification programs is increasingly viewed as a competitive advantage, enabling access to premium markets and long-term buyer relationships.

Cost optimization and supply chain efficiency are also key market highlights. Investments in large-scale aquaculture operations, improved feed efficiency, and advanced logistics are helping producers manage costs and stabilize supply. At the same time, sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving resource efficiency are strengthening the long-term resilience of the shrimp industry.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Thai Union Group PCL.

• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

• Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.

• Mowi ASA

• Gulf Shrimp Company

• Mazzetta Company LLC

• Seaprimexco

• Pacific Seafood

• Midland Co.

• Omarsa

• Seajoy Group

• Others

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future outlook for the global shrimp market remains highly positive, supported by strong demand fundamentals and ongoing innovation. Expansion of sustainable aquaculture practices, adoption of advanced technologies, and growing acceptance of shrimp as a healthy protein source are expected to drive long-term growth.

Evolving regulations related to environmental protection, traceability, and food safety will continue to influence industry dynamics, encouraging greater transparency and responsible production. At the same time, technological advancements will enable higher efficiency, reduced risk, and improved product quality across the value chain.

As emerging markets increase their seafood consumption and developed markets continue to prioritize sustainability and convenience, the global shrimp market is well positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Companies that align with these trends and invest in innovation, sustainability, and supply chain resilience are expected to unlock significant growth opportunities.

