MarcoPolo700 Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with KRYSTAL INSTITUTE

David Piesse, Trustee, MarcoPolo700 Foundation and Co-Chair AI Digital Arts Competition Director, KRYSTAL INSTITUTE

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarcoPolo700 Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with the KRYSTAL INSTITUTE, Offering Free AI Tutoring Online for School Teaching, Supporting The Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital Art Youth CompetitionMARCOPOLO700 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE KRYSTAL INSITUTE, OFFERING FREE AI TUTORING ONLINE FOR SCHOOL TEACHING, SUPPORTING THE INNOVATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) DIGITAL ART YOUTH COMPETITION TO FOSTER CULTURAL EXCHANGE AND EDUCATION INSPIRED BY THE LEGACY OF MARCO POLO.'MarcoPolo700 Foundation in conjunction with the KRYSTAL INSTITUTE (www.krystal.institute) is introducing an education curriculum including a set of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools as an integral part of its High School Digital Art Competition to promote free trade and cultural diversity. The Foundation is leveraging the benefits of third wave AI and digital asset technology by offering free access to the KRYSTAL INSTITUTE course material for education and mentoring. David Piesse, co-chair of the AI Digital Arts Competition Committee remarked, “We hope the competition will help bridge the gap in today’s world, marked by trade wars and polarization while helping to facilitate peace & cultural exchange between Europe and Asia as inspired by Marco Polo seven centuries ago”. The Foundation plans to recruit Young Ambassadors from the East and the West to facilitate free tutoring and recruiting teams from the schools using the curriculum and the AI tools.Raymond Neoh, Director of the KRYSTAL INSTITUTE said “ Our collaboration with the MarcoPolo700 Foundation marks a pivotal moment in our mission to empower the next generation of creators. In an era where AI is becoming ubiquitous, it is imperative that we move beyond rote learning and the unconditional application of AI. We must instead focus on cultivating Creative Intelligence—the uniquely human ability to dream, to imagine, and to innovate, augmented by the power of technology. This partnership is not just about teaching students how to use AI; it's about inspiring them to become digital-age artisans who can harness these powerful tools to express their creative visions and tell compelling stories that bridge cultures and generations. Together, we will nurture a new wave of talent equipped not just with technical skills, but with the critical thinking and creative spirit necessary to shape a more imaginative and interconnected world."At the heart of this initiative is the integration of generative AI innovation. Entrants to the competition will be from East to West in line with the principles of the Foundation and students will be able to securely access multiple generative AI technologies. The curriculum rewards those teams that show consistent and strong efforts which reflects the values of the Foundation of fostering inclusive educational environments. The Krystal Institute will offer 45 minute online tutoring sessions each months to schools between February and June 2026. The Foundation’s trustee, David Piesse, said: “This novel approach marks a significant departure from traditional competition structures, offering participants unprecedented opportunities for engagement and rewards. We are very pleased the Foundation is making the leap towards using an innovative course curriculum utilizing these latest AI technologies”.The MarcoPolo700 Foundation remains committed to empowering young artists and fostering creativity through innovative initiatives. We invite high school students from around the world to join us on this exciting journey and showcase their talent in the digital art competition of the future. The competition will launch in 2026 with registrations commencing in the summer of this year. Students and Teachers who are interested in the high school digital arts competition can pre-register on MarcoPolo700’s website www.marcopolo700.org starting on the first week of July.As the Foundation prepares for the digital arts competition, it’s still seeking to finalize its advisory panel of regional partners along the silk road with the aim to enroll as many local high schools as possible and assemble an international panel of judges. Facilitate tools and resources to support students in creating AI-generated works inspired by cultural heritage, including traditional art, calligraphy, Silk Road history, and modern digital storytelling.For more information about the MarcoPolo700 Foundation, please visit http://www.marcopolo700.org or contact MaroPolo700 Foundation Limited at (contact@marcopolo700.org).ABOUT MarcoPolo700 FoundationThe MarcoPolo700 Foundation, is a UK charity established in 2024 on the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s passing and is driven by the vision of a world enriched by curiosity, and mission to amplify Marco Polo’s legacy by inspiring exploration, education, and cultural exchange.Programmes include an AI Digital Arts Competition that enables secondary school students to collaborate and to merge AI technology with human artistic expression.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.