Global Cognitive Neuroscience Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Up to 2030

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Neuroscience Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $26.15 billion in 2025 to $27.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cognitive neuroscience field market has been experiencing robust growth, fueled by advancements in brain research and technological innovations. This sector is rapidly evolving as new imaging techniques and personalized treatment approaches unlock deeper understanding of brain function and cognition. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging opportunities shaping the future of cognitive neuroscience.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Cognitive Neuroscience Market

The cognitive neuroscience market growth has demonstrated strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $26.15 billion in 2025 to $27.79 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period is largely driven by wider adoption of neuroimaging technologies, heightened investment in brain-related research, rising incidences of neurological disorders, growth in academic research activities, and advancements in imaging modalities.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $35.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. Key factors propelling growth in the forecast period include the greater integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into cognitive neuroscience studies, increased funding from both public and private sectors, a rising appetite for personalized medicine applications, the proliferation of portable and non-invasive imaging devices, and enhanced collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Important trends shaping the market encompass progress in functional and multimodal imaging technology, innovations in real-time brain monitoring systems, expansion of neuroinformatics and big data analytics, advancements in individualized treatment solutions, and intensified investment in cognitive neuroscience applications within psychiatry.

Understanding Cognitive Neuroscience and Its Scope

Cognitive neuroscience is the scientific discipline that investigates how the brain facilitates thought, emotion, memory, and decision-making processes. It merges concepts from neuroscience and psychology to uncover the biological foundations underlying cognitive functions. Utilizing cutting-edge tools and methodologies, this field examines how neural activity translates into human behavior and mental processes.

Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Cognitive Neuroscience Market

An expanding volume of research focused on brain function and cognition is fueling the market’s growth. This trend reflects the increasing number of scientific studies, funding allocations, and project initiatives aimed at better understanding neural mechanisms that govern perception, memory, attention, language, decision-making, and other cognitive functions. Governments and public agencies are placing strategic importance on neuroscience as a vital scientific and healthcare domain, thereby supporting experimental tools, analytical techniques, training programs, and collaborative frameworks essential for advancing neuroscience research. For example, in December 2023, the NIH BRAIN Initiative in the US funded more than 150 new neuroscience projects amounting to over $220 million, marking a 15.4% rise in project numbers and a 22.2% increase in funding compared to 2022.

Growing Role of Personalized Medicine and Complex Infusion Protocols in Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine, alongside complex infusion procedures, is also a major market driver. Personalized medicine involves customizing drug treatments based on individual patient factors, such as genetics and biomarkers, to optimize outcomes. This approach is gaining traction due to the approval and clinical use of targeted therapies that often require precise intravenous dosing and preparation. Cognitive neuroscience contributes to this trend by providing valuable insights into brain function and neural biomarkers, enabling tailored therapies for neurological and psychiatric disorders. For instance, in November 2025, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the US Food and Drug Administration approved 18 new personalized medicines in 2024, representing over 25% of all new drug approvals—many of which necessitate individualized IV preparation.

Regional Insights Highlighting Growth Patterns in Cognitive Neuroscience

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cognitive neuroscience market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market dynamics.

