Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,711 in the last 365 days.

Netsol Water Successfully Installs Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, Nepal

Netsol Water Successfully Installs Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, Nepal

Netsol Water Successfully Installs Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, Nepal

Netsol Water completes an advanced sewage treatment plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, supporting sustainable wastewater management in Nepal.

This project reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable and efficient sewage treatment solutions for the hospitality sector across international markets.”
— Pradeep Kumar, Netsol Water
KATHMANDU, KATJMANDU, NEPAL, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsol Water, a leading manufacturer and solution provider in water and wastewater treatment systems, has successfully completed the installation of an advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel. This project highlights Netsol Water’s growing international presence and its commitment to delivering sustainable wastewater management solutions for the hospitality sector.

The newly installed STP is designed to efficiently treat sewage generated by the hotel while meeting local environmental norms and international sustainability standards. The system ensures high-quality treated water output, which can be safely reused for non-potable applications such as landscaping, toilet flushing, and utility services, helping the hotel significantly reduce freshwater dependency.

The plant incorporates advanced treatment technology, compact design, and energy-efficient operations, making it ideal for premium hotels where performance, reliability, and space optimization are critical. The solution was customized to match the operational requirements of Lemon Tree Premier Hotel while ensuring ease of maintenance and long-term cost efficiency.

A spokesperson Pradeep Kumar from Netsol Water commented,
“This project demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable and sustainable sewage treatment solutions beyond borders. Hospitality projects require consistent performance and regulatory compliance, and we are proud to support Lemon Tree Premier Hotel in achieving its environmental goals.”

By installing this modern STP, Lemon Tree Premier Hotel strengthens its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable hotel operations. The initiative aligns with global best practices in wastewater treatment and supports eco-friendly tourism development in Nepal.

This successful installation further reinforces Netsol Water’s expertise in executing international water and wastewater treatment projects and expands its footprint across South Asia.

About Netsol Water

Netsol Water is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), and Commercial RO Plants. The company serves hotels, industries, hospitals, commercial complexes, and municipal organizations with innovative, efficient, and sustainable water management solutions.

Company: Netsol Water
Website: https://www.netsolwater.com

Email: info@netsolwater.com

Phone: +91-9650608473

Sanjeev Pandey
Netsol Water Solutions Pvt Ltd
+919650608473 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Netsol Water Successfully Installs Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, Nepal

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.