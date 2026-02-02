Netsol Water Successfully Installs Advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, Nepal

Netsol Water completes an advanced sewage treatment plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel, Kathmandu, supporting sustainable wastewater management in Nepal.

This project reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable and efficient sewage treatment solutions for the hospitality sector across international markets.” — Pradeep Kumar, Netsol Water

KATHMANDU, KATJMANDU, NEPAL, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netsol Water, a leading manufacturer and solution provider in water and wastewater treatment systems, has successfully completed the installation of an advanced Sewage Treatment Plant at Lemon Tree Premier Hotel. This project highlights Netsol Water’s growing international presence and its commitment to delivering sustainable wastewater management solutions for the hospitality sector.The newly installed STP is designed to efficiently treat sewage generated by the hotel while meeting local environmental norms and international sustainability standards. The system ensures high-quality treated water output, which can be safely reused for non-potable applications such as landscaping, toilet flushing, and utility services, helping the hotel significantly reduce freshwater dependency.The plant incorporates advanced treatment technology, compact design, and energy-efficient operations, making it ideal for premium hotels where performance, reliability, and space optimization are critical. The solution was customized to match the operational requirements of Lemon Tree Premier Hotel while ensuring ease of maintenance and long-term cost efficiency.A spokesperson Pradeep Kumar from Netsol Water commented,“This project demonstrates our ability to deliver reliable and sustainable sewage treatment solutions beyond borders. Hospitality projects require consistent performance and regulatory compliance, and we are proud to support Lemon Tree Premier Hotel in achieving its environmental goals.”By installing this modern STP, Lemon Tree Premier Hotel strengthens its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable hotel operations. The initiative aligns with global best practices in wastewater treatment and supports eco-friendly tourism development in Nepal.This successful installation further reinforces Netsol Water’s expertise in executing international water and wastewater treatment projects and expands its footprint across South Asia.About Netsol WaterNetsol Water is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP), Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), and Commercial RO Plants . The company serves hotels, industries, hospitals, commercial complexes, and municipal organizations with innovative, efficient, and sustainable water management solutions.Company: Netsol WaterWebsite: https://www.netsolwater.com Email: info@netsolwater.comPhone: +91-9650608473

