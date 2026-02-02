The Neuro Immunoassay Market is projected to grow to $4.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neuro Immunoassay Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $2.88 billion in 2025 to $3.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neuro immunoassay market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by advancements in neurological diagnostics and growing research efforts. This sector is witnessing steady growth as it plays a crucial role in detecting and monitoring neurological disorders. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and important trends shaping the future of neuro immunoassays.

Neuro Immunoassay Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The neuro immunoassay market growth has experienced solid growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.88 billion in 2025 to $3.12 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This rise during the historical period is mainly driven by heightened demand for highly sensitive neurological diagnostic tools, broader adoption of immunoassay techniques in neuroscience research, the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, the growth of clinical and research laboratories, and a stronger emphasis on early detection and monitoring of diseases.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.28 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 8.2%. The forecasted growth will be supported by the integration of neuro immunoassays with artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis, more investments in biomarker discovery, wider use of personalized medicine and therapeutic monitoring, expansion of high-throughput screening technologies, and a growing need for automated, precise immunoassay systems. Key trends through this period include innovations that improve assay sensitivity and specificity, advancements in AI-driven data interpretation, progress in multiplexed and lab-on-a-chip platforms, intensified research into neuro biomarkers, and the development of integrated neurodiagnostic solutions.

Understanding Neuro Immunoassay and Its Applications

Neuro immunoassay involves specialized immunoassay techniques aimed at detecting and quantifying biomarkers and analytes related to brain function and neurological disorders. These assays provide highly sensitive and specific biochemical measurements to support accurate diagnosis, ongoing monitoring, and research of neurological diseases. Additionally, neuro immunoassays contribute to drug development efforts, enable personalized treatment approaches, and enhance the understanding of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory conditions.

Growing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary factors fueling neuro immunoassay market growth is the rising incidence of neurological disorders. These conditions impact the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, causing disruptions in movement, cognition, sensation, behavior, or bodily control. The increase in these disorders is largely linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices such as poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol use, and chronic stress. Neuro immunoassays play a vital role in identifying specific nervous system biomarkers, which aids in early diagnosis and targeted treatment for patients. For example, in April 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that approximately 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, with projections indicating this number could nearly double to 13.8 million by 2060. This growing prevalence underscores the expanding need for neuro immunoassay solutions.

Additional Factors Encouraging Market Expansion

Beyond disease prevalence, other dynamics contribute to market growth, including the advancement in laboratory infrastructure, increasing funding for neuroscience research, and the rising adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. These factors collectively enhance the capabilities and accessibility of neuro immunoassay platforms, supporting broader clinical and research applications.

Dominant and Emerging Regions in the Neuro Immunoassay Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for neuro immunoassays, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial research investment, and high adoption rates of innovative diagnostic tools. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward, driven by expanding healthcare facilities, increasing neurological disease burden, and growing research activities. The neuro immunoassay market report also covers regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

