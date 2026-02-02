The Carbon Capture Materials Market is projected to attain a value of US $100.17 billion by the year 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Capture Materials Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $63.19 billion in 2025 to $69.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon capture materials market is gaining significant traction as global efforts to curb carbon emissions intensify. Innovations in materials and growing policy support are paving the way for rapid market expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this vital industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Carbon Capture Materials Market

The carbon capture materials market growth has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $63.19 billion in 2025 to $69.43 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth during the historical period is linked to the rollout of early-stage carbon capture pilot projects, rising demand for solvent-based absorption materials, heightened investments targeting industrial emission reductions, expansion of carbon capture utilization and storage efforts, and stricter regulations imposed on high-emission sectors.

Download a free sample of the carbon capture materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30547&type=smp

Looking ahead, the carbon capture materials market is set for continued strong growth. Forecasts indicate the market will reach $100.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the increasing need for highly efficient, low-energy carbon capture materials, growing adoption of carbon capture in sectors that are difficult to decarbonize, higher demand for advanced sorbents in large-scale projects, wider applications of direct air capture materials, and greater government support for next-generation capture technologies. Key trends to watch include breakthroughs in next-generation solvent formulations, innovations in metal-organic framework (MOF) sorbents, advances in membrane separation technologies with superior performance, and development of materials enabling low-energy regeneration.

Understanding Carbon Capture Materials and Their Role

Carbon capture materials consist of specialized chemical substances and engineered products such as absorbents, adsorbents, membranes, and sorbents designed to selectively capture and separate carbon dioxide from industrial emission streams or directly from the atmosphere. The core objective of these materials is to facilitate the efficient capture, storage, or utilization of carbon dioxide, thereby helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

View the full carbon capture materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-materials-market-report

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Carbon Capture Materials Market

A major force propelling the carbon capture materials market is the rising demand for efficient CO2 capture solutions. These solutions encompass advanced materials and technologies that can selectively absorb or adsorb carbon dioxide from industrial emissions or ambient air with high efficiency and reliability. This demand is propelled by global commitments from nations and industries to lower greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero targets. Carbon capture materials provide the essential inputs—such as solvents, sorbents, membranes, and advanced frameworks—that enhance capture efficiency and lower operational costs.

Supporting this growth, data from the International Energy Agency in March 2024 highlights a 35% increase in carbon dioxide capture capacity for 2030 during 2023, alongside a 70% rise in storage capacity. This brings the total capture potential to over 430 million tonnes per year and a storage capacity near 620 million tonnes annually. Such expansions clearly show that growing demand for effective CO2 capture solutions is a significant driver for the carbon capture materials industry.

Regional Overview of the Carbon Capture Materials Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the carbon capture materials market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report includes detailed coverage of key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Capture Materials Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Carbon Capture And Storage Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-and-storage-global-market-report

Carbon Capture Utilization And Storage Market 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage-market

Activated Carbon Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.