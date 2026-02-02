Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market to Reach US$33.3 Bn by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Next Generation Sequencing Market

The Next Generation Sequencing market is expanding rapidly, driven by advances in genomics, precision medicine, and growing clinical and research applications.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by technological innovation and the growing importance of genomics in healthcare and life sciences. The market size is projected to increase from US$ 8.42 Bn in 2025 to US$ 33.3 Bn by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. This sharp rise reflects the increasing demand for high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing technologies capable of delivering accurate and actionable genetic insights. Compared with the historical CAGR of 10.6% recorded between 2019 and 2024, the acceleration highlights how NGS is transitioning from a research-focused tool to a mainstream clinical and industrial technology.

Key Industry Highlights

North America leads the global NGS market, accounting for nearly 42% market share in 2025, supported by advanced research infrastructure, strong government funding, and the presence of major biotechnology players. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising healthcare investments, government-backed genomics initiatives, and expanding adoption of NGS in countries such as China and India. Europe continues to strengthen its position through collaborative programs such as Horizon Europe, which supports genomics and precision medicine research. From a product perspective, consumables dominate the market with close to 69.0% share, reflecting the recurring demand for reagents and kits. Academic institutions remain the leading end users, contributing 48.4% of global revenue, driven by large-scale research programs and the clinical value of rapid whole-genome sequencing.

Market Dynamics

A key driver of the NGS market is the rising demand for personalized medicine and genomics research. NGS enables comprehensive genetic profiling, allowing clinicians to tailor treatments based on individual patient characteristics. A 2023 Nature Medicine study reported that NGS-based profiling identified actionable mutations in 65% of cancer patients, significantly improving targeted therapy outcomes. With the World Health Organization projecting a continued rise in global cancer incidence by 2040, the need for precise diagnostic technologies is intensifying. Government initiatives further support market growth, including the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative and the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project, both of which promote the integration of genomics into routine healthcare.

Despite strong growth prospects, high initial costs and infrastructure requirements remain a major restraint. Advanced sequencing platforms, secure data storage, and bioinformatics tools require significant capital investment. High-end systems such as Illumina’s NovaSeq X Plus, along with the need for skilled personnel, limit adoption among smaller institutions and in developing regions.

At the same time, expanding use of NGS in clinical diagnostics and non-invasive testing presents a major opportunity. Applications such as non-invasive prenatal testing, infectious disease surveillance, and precision oncology are gaining traction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, NGS played a critical role in tracking viral variants, demonstrating its value in real-world public health scenarios.

Category-wise Analysis

Consumables remain the dominant product segment due to their recurring use in every sequencing run. Reagents, kits, and flow cells generate steady revenue for manufacturers and support the expanding volume of sequencing projects worldwide. Instruments represent the fastest-growing segment, driven by innovations such as Illumina’s NovaSeq X and Oxford Nanopore’s PromethION, which offer higher throughput and automation.

In terms of technology, Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) holds the largest market share, accounting for 38.1% in 2025, owing to its high accuracy and scalability. Nanopore sequencing is the fastest-growing technology, benefiting from portability, real-time data generation, and long-read capabilities that support advanced genomic analysis.

By end use, academic institutions lead the market, supported by government-funded research initiatives and growing adoption of NGS in neonatal intensive care units. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the fastest-growing end users, leveraging NGS for drug discovery, biomarker identification, and companion diagnostics.

Regional Insights

North America remains the dominant region, with the U.S. at the forefront due to strong precision medicine initiatives and leading companies such as Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Europe follows, supported by national genomics strategies in Germany, the UK, and France, although strict data protection regulations pose challenges. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by large-scale genome projects in China and India, cost-effective sequencing platforms, and increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The NGS market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on speed, cost efficiency, and clinical relevance. Illumina leads with its SBS technology, while Thermo Fisher, Oxford Nanopore, and Roche continue to expand their technological capabilities. Recent developments include Oxford Nanopore’s launch of the TurBOT automated sequencing system and Illumina’s partnership with HaploX to localize instrument production in China. As innovation accelerates and clinical adoption expands, the NGS market is poised for sustained growth through 2032.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

Others

By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

