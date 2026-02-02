The 5G Measuring Equipment Market is Projected to Expand at a 15.6% CAGR Until 2030, According to Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The surge in 5G technology adoption has sparked significant growth in the market for 5G measuring equipment. As networks become more complex and diverse, the demand for precise testing and validation tools has increased dramatically. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key regional insights, and future growth prospects in this evolving sector.

Growth Forecast and Market Size of the 5G Measuring Equipment Market

The 5G measuring equipment market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $3.62 billion in 2025 to $4.19 billion in 2026. This rise corresponds to a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This historical growth is largely driven by the accelerated deployment of 5G networks, the growing necessity for accurate network testing, increased adoption of sophisticated RF measurement tools, widespread rollout of small cell infrastructure, and an elevated demand for validating high-frequency devices.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift development, reaching $7.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Key contributors to this projected expansion include rising investments in millimeter-wave (mmWave) testing capabilities, a surge in demand for automated 5G testing solutions, broader adoption of network performance monitoring tools, the continuous expansion of 5G-enabled IoT ecosystems, and the increasing need for large-scale device certification. Anticipated trends during this forecast period include technological innovations in high-frequency measurement systems, ongoing advancements in automated test equipment, progress in over-the-air testing methods, intensified research in 5G signal analysis, and breakthroughs in integrated testing platforms.

Understanding 5G Measuring Equipment and Its Role

5G measuring equipment consists of specialized instruments designed to test, analyze, and validate the performance, speed, and reliability of 5G networks. These tools evaluate signal quality, network behavior, and device communication across various 5G frequency bands. By providing detailed assessments, they assist operators in optimizing network performance, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, and facilitating the efficient rollout of 5G infrastructure.

Key Drivers Supporting Growth in the 5G Measuring Equipment Market

The increasing use of the mmWave spectrum is a primary driver fueling the expansion of the 5G measuring equipment market. MmWave deployment involves the use of millimeter-wave frequencies within 5G networks to offer ultra-high-speed and reliable short-range wireless communication. This spectrum’s expansion is crucial due to the growing demand for ultra-fast connectivity, especially in densely populated urban areas. Since mmWave signals operate at very high frequencies, they require exacting testing and monitoring to maintain consistent performance.

5G measuring equipment plays a vital role in enhancing mmWave utilization by delivering precise testing and monitoring capabilities. These tools help operators identify signal quality, coverage, and reliability issues, thereby reducing deployment challenges and improving the overall efficiency of 5G network rollouts. For example, in September 2023, the UK’s Office of Communications reported the allocation of 50 MHz of spectrum (24.45–25.10 GHz) for Shared Access in high-density regions, along with 6.05 GHz (covering 24.45–27.5 GHz and 40.5–43.5 GHz) in low-density areas. Additionally, GSMA projects that enterprise networks will require between 150 and 400 MHz of spectrum, reflecting the growing adoption of mmWave bands worldwide. Consequently, this expansion in mmWave spectrum utilization is a significant factor driving the 5G measuring equipment market.

Regional Leadership and Market Outlook in 5G Measuring Equipment

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the 5G measuring equipment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

