Ausable Funds Celebrates the Nomination of Kevin Warsh as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Veteran-owned mutual fund firm applauds President Trump’s Selection to lead the Fed

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, celebrates the recent nomination announced by President Donald J. Trump for Kevin Warsh to be the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve System , his successful confirmation by the US Senate, and appointment to that position.“I am extremely happy on the nomination, confirmation, and appointment of Kevin Warsh as the Chairman of the Fed, or Federal Reserve - America’s Central Bank. I’ve known Kevin for over 30 years with our roots in upstate New York. Our families know each other in Albany. He is a great guy, from a great family, and will do a great job in DC,” commented Ed Luzine, a former emerging markets investment banker, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“The Chairman of the Fed will face tremendous challenges over the next few years in setting interest rates, dealing with inflation and employment levels, assessing digital currencies and other related assets, working with Congress, and dealing with major central banks like the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank for International Settlements, the Bank of Japan, the People’s Bank of China, and of course, the Bank of Mexico, better known as the Hacienda! We are highly confident that Kevin will do a great job for the United States of America, and for the rest of the world. Bravo to President Trump on a great choice!”, he added.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

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