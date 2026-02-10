Global Cement Market Forecast to Reach USD 500.3 Billion by 2034 Driven by Infrastructure Growth

Cement Market Size Cement Market Share

Rising construction activity, urbanization, and sustainable building practices are driving steady growth in the global Cement Market.

Asia Pacific dominated the cement market with a market share of 67% in 2025.” — Fortune Business Insights

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cement Market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing infrastructure investments, rapid urbanization, and rising demand from residential and non-residential construction sectors. The global cement market size was valued at USD 384 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 394.82 billion in 2026 to USD 500.3 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.Cement Market OverviewThe Cement Market plays a vital role in the global construction industry, serving as a key raw material for concrete production. Cement demand continues to rise due to expanding urban populations, government-funded infrastructure projects, and industrial development. Emerging economies are witnessing strong growth as large-scale residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects increase cement consumption worldwide. The rising population has increased the need for residential buildings. This has surged the demand for cement manufacturing across the globe. The growing demand for non-residential buildings and public infrastructure, including healthcare centers and hospitals, has led to opportunities for product consumption. Hence, the soaring demand for the product from the growing construction sector is the current market trend. Holcim, Heidelberg Materials, Cemex, UltraTech Cement, and CRH are among the key players operating in the market.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cement-market-101825 Cement Market TrendsSeveral key trends are shaping the Cement Market landscape:• Growing adoption of green and sustainable cement to reduce carbon emissions• Increasing focus on energy-efficient manufacturing processes• Rising demand for cement in urban housing and smart city projects• Expansion of transportation infrastructure such as highways, railways, and bridgesThese trends are transforming production methods while enhancing long-term market sustainability.Cement Market Growth FactorsThe growth of the Cement Market is supported by multiple factors, including:• Rising infrastructure spending by governments across developing and developed economies• Population growth and urbanization, increasing residential construction demand• Technological advancements in cement manufacturing, improving efficiency and output• Growth in commercial and industrial construction, including offices, factories, and public buildingsTogether, these factors contribute to the steady expansion of the global Cement Market.Cement Market Segmentation AnalysisThe Cement Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.By Type• Portland Cement• Blended Cement• Other Cement TypesBlended cement holds a significant market share due to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and lower environmental impact.By Application• Residential Construction• Non-Residential ConstructionThe non-residential segment dominates the market, supported by infrastructure projects and commercial developments.Regional Insights• Asia Pacific dominates the Cement Market due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and high construction activity in major economies.• North America shows steady growth driven by infrastructure modernization and housing demand.• Europe benefits from renovation projects and sustainability initiatives.• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing growth due to urban development and government investments in infrastructure.Top Companies in the Cement MarketKey players operating in the global Cement Market include:• Holcim• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.• Heidelberg Materials• UltraTech Cement Limited• CRH plc• InterCement• Siam Cement Group• Titan Cement Company• Votorantim Cimentos• Buzzi Unicem• Taiheiyo Cement CorporationThese companies focus on capacity expansion, sustainability initiatives, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.ConclusionThe global Cement Market is positioned for consistent growth, supported by infrastructure development, sustainability trends, and technological advancements. Market players focusing on innovation and environmental compliance are expected to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving construction landscape.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSJune 2025: Heidelberg Materials officially opened the Brevik CCS (carbon capture and storage) facility in Norway, making a global milestone in the cement industry’s decarbonisation journey. The plant will capture around 400,000 tons of CO2 annually, representing 50% of its emissions, and enable the production of evoZero- the world’s first carbon-captured cement.March 2025: Buzzi SpA, via its 90%-owned subsidiary TC Mena, acquired a 37.6% shareholding in Gulf Cement Company (GCC), a UAE-based cement manufacturer with an annual production capacity of 2.4 million tons. The acquisition expands Buzzi’s presence in the Middle East and aligns with its international growth strategy.Speak to Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cement-market-101825 October 2024: Ultratech Cement signed a collaboration agreement with the Institute of Carbon Management (ICM) at UCLA to pilot the Zero Carbon Lime (ZeroCAL) process. This technology would help to eliminate up to 98% of carbon dioxide emissions associated with the decomposition of limestone in cement manufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.