Local Broomfield Residential Roofing Contractor Brings Factory-Trained Expertise to Owens Corning Shingle Installations

ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding Combines Manufacturer Certification with Local Accountability for Superior Residential Roofing Performance in Broomfield, CO

Unlike storm-chasing contractors who appear after severe weather and disappear within months, ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding has served Broomfield and Westminster for over seven years.” — Jeff Stakes

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROOMFIELD, CO – February 1, 2026 – ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding, a locally owned residential roofing contractor serving Broomfield and Westminster, is helping homeowners understand the critical difference between standard roofing installations and factory-certified workmanship when it comes to Owens Corning Duration Architectural Shingles.As an Owens Corning Preferred contractor, ATS Exteriors provides something most home roofing companies in the area cannot: extended manufacturer warranties backed by factory training and local accountability. This certification means homeowners receive not just quality materials, but installation expertise that ensures those materials perform as designed."Anyone can buy Owens Corning shingles and nail them to a roof," said Jeff Stakes, co-owner of ATS. "The difference is that Preferred roof repair contractors like us have completed rigorous factory training on proper installation techniques. We know exactly how Owens Corning Duration shingles need to be installed—from nailing patterns to starter courses to valley details, because we've been trained directly by the manufacturer."The Duration Advantage with Factory-Certified InstallationOwens Corning Duration Architectural Shingles represent one of the most popular residential roofing choices for Colorado homeowners, offering superior hail resistance, wind protection up to 130 mph, and TruDefinition color technology for exceptional curb appeal. However, these benefits only materialize when shingles are installed according to manufacturer specifications.ATS Exteriors' Preferred roofing contractor status means installations follow Owens Corning's exact requirements, which protects homeowners in two critical ways: proper installation ensures shingles perform as rated for their full expected lifespan, and Preferred contractor warranties provide extended coverage that standard installations don't qualify for.Extended Warranties Only Available Through Certified ContractorsThe difference between working with an Owens Corning Preferred contractor versus a standard roofing company extends far beyond installation day. Preferred contractors can offer extended warranty options that include both materials and workmanship coverage for significantly longer periods than basic manufacturer warranties."Homeowners often don't realize that not all Owens Corning warranties are created equal," explained Rebecca Stakes, who co-owns ATS Exteriors with her husband Jeff. "The Preferred contractor network exists specifically to give homeowners access to extended warranty protection. It's manufacturer-backed assurance that both the materials and the installation meet the highest standards."Local Presence, National BackingUnlike storm-chasing contractors who appear after severe weather and disappear within months, ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding has served Broomfield and Westminster for seven years with a permanent office location just 500 feet from the Westminster border. As active members of the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, the company is deeply invested in the local community beyond just business operations. This local presence combined with national manufacturer backing provides homeowners with both accessibility and accountability.The company's factory training covers Colorado-specific challenges, including proper ventilation for high-altitude conditions, installation techniques for extreme temperature swings, and warranty-compliant methods that withstand Front Range hail and wind. ATS has performed quality roof repair work in homes across Broomfield and Westminster.About ATS Exteriors Roofing & SidingATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding is located at 6343 W 120th Ave #201, Broomfield, CO 80020, and is a locally owned and operated residential roofing contractor serving Broomfield, Westminster, and surrounding communities. Founded by Rebecca and Jeff Stakes, the company brings over 15 years of combined industry experience to every project. ATS Exteriors holds multiple manufacturer certifications including Owens Corning Preferred, James Hardie Elite Preferred, and LP SmartSide Preferred. The company specializes in residential roofing, siding replacement, storm damage repair, and insurance claim assistance. ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding is an active member of the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company is fully licensed and insured.

