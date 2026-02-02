Independent Medicare Broker Doubles Pro Bono Consults, TEXAS #1 Again, Expands Outreach to Alaska & Upper Midwest

MedicareVideoGuide.com Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy" Texas #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent with Medicare Agents Hub

Partnerships with Churches and Community Groups Empower Seniors Amid 2026 Medicare Changes

This work is about clarity and access — when seniors understand their options, they make better choices for health and finances.” — Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy" and an independent Medicare broker, today released the 2026 Community Impact Report. The report highlights a doubling of pro bono consultations in 2025, as TEXAS #1 Top-Rated Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub for the second consecutive year, strengthened partnerships with local churches for senior education, and expansion into Alaska and Upper Midwest states to address rural coverage gaps."Doubling pro bono consultations means more seniors in places like Houston and rural Alaska can make informed coverage choices at a critical time. This work is about clarity and access — when seniors understand their options, they make better choices for health and finances," said Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy."The initiative provides free, unbiased counseling to seniors and caregivers navigating 2026 Medicare updates, including Part D redesign, telehealth extensions, and strategies to avoid late-enrollment penalties. With a focus on underserved areas, Powell's program reached beneficiaries across 35 states in 2025, emphasizing practical education on eligibility, enrollment windows, appeals, and prescription drug reviews."Partnering with churches allows me as an independent advisor to deliver vital information where it's needed most, empowering communities amid evolving Medicare policies," added Powell.Key Facts and Topline Metrics• Year-over-year growth: Pro bono consultations doubled in 2025 compared to the prior year, serving seniors in urban and rural communities.• Consistent Growth: TEXAS #1 Top-Rated Local Medicare Agent on Medicare Agents Hub for 2026 (second consecutive year), standing out among over 5,000 agents, with client enrollments doubling in high-demand areas.• Texas demand hotspots: Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Sugar Land, Georgetown, Horseshoe Bay, and Fair Oaks Ranch.• New service areas: Alaska (including Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Craig), North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota (including rural counties and cities like Bismarck).• Community partners: Local churches, public libraries, financial advisors, physicians, pharmacies, and HR professionals, who host workshops and disseminate information.Community Impact and OutcomesLast year, Powell delivered impartial sessions that clarified Medicare options, reduced coverage gaps, and boosted attendee confidence in comparing plans. Beneficiaries reported clearer next steps for enrollment, while community partners noted increased event attendance and trust in factual guidance. The expansion responds to analytics showing limited agent density in rural regions and rising demand in Texas urban centers.His educational session for our Houston church group helped our seniors navigate the 2026 changes effectively. These workshops filled a real information gap for our members," said a local church outreach coordinator.Partnerships and Educational ChannelsPowell has deepened collaborations with church senior groups, libraries, and other organizations to host no-cost workshops on Medicare basics, common pitfalls like misleading ads, and 2026 policy changes. Partners provide venue space, outreach to members, event promotion, and follow-up support for one-on-one assistance, fostering community-driven education where seniors already gather."I left the session knowing exactly when and how to enroll," said a Houston senior.Free services include:• Initial consultations on eligibility and enrollment periods.• Part D reviews to identify potential gaps.• Enrollment assistance during Annual Election and Special Enrollment Periods.Seniors can access help via MedicareVideoGuide.com or free educational videos at YouTube.com/@MedicareVideoGuy About Rodney Powell, the "Medicare Video Guy"Rodney Powell is a licensed independent Medicare broker committed to unbiased, educational guidance without affiliation with any specific insurer. Operating nationwide, he prioritizes pro bono outreach, community partnerships, and resources for Medicare-eligible individuals and caregivers. For more details, visit MedicareVideoGuide.com or YouTube.com/@MedicareVideoGuy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.