Shanghai Data Exchange and Macao Cultural Assets Exchange Establish Strategic Partnership

MACAO, MACAO, CHINA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 10th, 2025, Shanghai Data Exchange and the Macao Cultural Assets Exchange (MCE) signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, marking the launch of a long-term partnership to advance cross-border cultural data circulation and support the global development of cultural intellectual property (IP).The agreement between the two institutions will see them working together on several fronts. These include the development of data circulation and trading infrastructure, innovative applications of cross-border cultural data, and the exploration of cultural data valorization. The partnership seeks to strengthen the data factor market and promote the growth of a more robust cultural digital asset ecosystem.The Shanghai Data Exchange, a pivotal platform that supports China's national digital strategy, aims to facilitate data factor circulation and unlock the value of data assets. The Exchange's "1+4+4" system offers efficient, transparent, and secure data trading services, while fostering emerging data-driven business models and enabling data resources to transition from usable to tradable, value-generating assets.Capitalizing on the cross-border policy advantages of the Hengqin Guangdong, Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone, MCE has developed a dual-driven “Culture + Data” platform. The platform is designed to aggregate source IP from a variety of sectors including culture, art, film and television, animation, games, sports, intangible cultural heritage, and branded content. It provides comprehensive support throughout the entire lifecycle including valuation, certified on-chain registration, secondary creation, and global distribution. This enables cultural assets to have measurable, tradable, and traceable data foundations.MCE has established a "Cultural Big Data Harbour" through partnerships with more than 6,000 museums, three cultural exchanges, and 19 national copyright trading centres in mainland China. MCE has co-established a “Cultural Big Data Harbour.” The initiative promotes end-to-end data aggregation, including high-definition 3D scanning and copyright traceability. It also applies privacy-computing and trusted-data-circulation technologies to explore compliant pathways for cultural IP in international markets.As part of the cooperative agreement, both parties will collaborate on developing cross-border cultural data products, identify application demand, and improve circulation process management. MCE will introduce specialized service providers across the cultural data value chain to enhance productization efficiency and market circulation capacity, while Shanghai Data Exchange will leverage its client network and technological capabilities to support innovative cross-border applications and create demonstrative industry benchmarks.The partnership will also include joint market initiatives and coordinated brand communication to strengthen global visibility and influence in data trading and cultural exchange.This strategic cooperation represents a significant step in deepening the collaboration between Shanghai Data Exchange and MCE, while providing a practical model for the trusted circulation, compliant cross-border use, and internationalization of cultural assets. Looking ahead, both parties aim to accelerate the development of the cultural data factor market and support the broader global expansion and value realization of cultural IP.

