Mstone Portfolio Company, Polaryx Therapeutics, Announces Direct Listing on Nasdaq

HONG KONG SAR, HONG KONG, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mstone Partners Healthcare (“Mstone”), a Hong Kong-based entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, today announces that shares of Mstone portfolio company Polaryx Therapeutics , Inc.’s (“Polaryx”) common stock will start trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “PLYX”.As an investor and controlling shareholder, Mstone is proud to have played a leading role in Polaryx’s development and achievement of this important corporate milestone. Mstone professionals will continue to provide critical services to Polaryx in all essential areas across the organization including general management, clinical and CMC, research, financial operations, human resources, business development, investor relations, and IP management.“Mstone is deeply committed to providing our portfolio companies with a comprehensive range of essential support drawing on the expertise required to successfully identify as well as develop portfolio companies and therapeutic assets,” said Mstone founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Yang, who also served as Polaryx’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the achievement of this important milestone, we look forward to supporting Polaryx’s continued efforts to deliver patient- and family-friendly therapies to families fighting devastating lysosomal storage disorders. We are particularly excited with the preparations being made for SOTERIA, an open-label Phase 2 trial with a planned launch in the first half of 2026.”About Mstone Partners HealthcareMstone Partners Healthcare, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, builds healthcare, life sciences and AI-related companies that change the world. Mstone’s stewardship encompasses the entire corporate development cycle, from IP management to exit. Mstone’s life sciences portfolio focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, operating in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model, Mstone has established and closely managed a number of companies based in the United States, Singapore, Korea and Hong Kong, some of which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA.For more information, please visit: http://www.mstonepartners.com/ About Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Polaryx’s approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Polaryx’s small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Polaryx’s most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and the company intends to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy.For more information, please visit: http://www.polaryx.com

