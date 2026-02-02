Macao Cultural Asset Exchange Partners with SINOPAITH Group to Build a Global Two-Way Channel for Cultural IP Exchange

MACAO, MACAO, CHINA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macao Cultural Assets Exchange (MCE) has entered into a strategic partnership with Shanghai SINOPAITH Group to establish a two-way global channel for the introduction and international expansion of cultural intellectual property (IP).With more people and cultures mixing all over the world, the partnership brings together MCE’s strengths in compliant cross-border transaction services that follow the rules with SINOPAITH Group’s expertise in international cultural IP operations. The two parties will build a full-chain service framework. This will cover introducing cultural IP, localising it, commercialising it, and distributing it around the world. This will contribute to market-driven solutions for cross-cultural exchange and collaboration.SINOPAITH Group is a top intellectual property service provider in China. It has lots of extensive experience in introducing and operating international cultural IP. The group has successfully arranged licensing deals with some of the world’s most famous cultural institutions, including The British Museum, Centre Pompidou, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), MFA Boston, and The National Gallery. SINOPAITH Group has brought global cultural resources into the Chinese market. It has done this by managing intellectual property (IP) professionally, developing creativity and running commercial operations. The company has also helped people from different sectors work together. These sectors include cultural tourism, fashion and consumer products. This has had a big effect on society and the economy.In accordance with the agreement, MCE will leverage Macao’s unique position as a bridge between domestic and international markets, along with its compliant trading and settlement infrastructure, to support cross-border transactions for the global IP resources introduced by SINOPAITH Group. The services to be provided will include asset listing, international settlement, rights registration, and legal and compliance support. This will enable Cultural IP to realize value efficiently within the Chinese market while laying the groundwork for future global operations.At the same time, the partnership will explore pathways for bringing high-quality Chinese cultural IP to international markets. By combining MCE’s international trading platform with SINOPAITH Group’s operational expertise, the two parties aim to support the global expansion of iconic Chinese cultural assets such as Dunhuang, the Forbidden City, and the Great Wall through digitalization, assetization, and other innovative formats. This enables broader global recognition and commercial transformation.This collaboration represents a significant milestone in MCE’s efforts to strengthen its international service network and enhance its role within the global cultural industry. Moving forward, MCE will continue to work with professional partners such as SINOPAITH Group to build an open, standardized, and efficient international trading ecosystem for cultural IP, supporting sustainable value realization and global circulation of cultural assets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.