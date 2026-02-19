Italia Tornabene to Launch 10-Book Financial Literacy Series in English & Spanish, With Plans for Global Expansion

Baxter Learns to Save - Book Series

Empowering families, women, and entrepreneurs with accessible financial education

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business strategist and mompreneur coach Italia Tornabene announces the upcoming May launch of a 10-book financial literacy series designed to simplify money education and empower readers to build confidence, clarity, and long-term stability. The series will be released in both English and Spanish, with strategic plans underway for global expansion into additional languages and markets.Created with families, women, and emerging entrepreneurs in mind, the series breaks down complex financial concepts into practical, approachable lessons. Topics include money mindset, budgeting, debt management, saving, credit, entrepreneurship, and generational wealth—presented in a way that is accessible without sacrificing depth or strategy.The initiative reflects a growing demand for inclusive financial education that meets people where they are. By offering bilingual editions from launch, the series aims to close knowledge gaps and expand access to financial tools across diverse communities.“Financial literacy shouldn’t feel intimidating or exclusive—it should feel empowering,” said Italia Tornabene, mompreneur coach and creator of the series. “This collection was written to support real people navigating real lives, especially parents and women who are building both households and businesses. When families understand money, they gain options, confidence, and freedom.”The May launch marks the first phase of a larger vision. Plans for international distribution and additional language translations are currently in development, positioning the series as a scalable global resource for financial education.The 10-book series will be available in digital and print formats, with distribution channels expanding throughout 2026. Educational institutions, community organizations, and international partners are invited to explore collaboration opportunities as the brand moves into its next phase of growth.

