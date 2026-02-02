Delaware Governor Proclaims February 2026 as ‘RAPA Scrapple Centennial Month’

RAPA Scrapple introduced a special centennial logo and commemorative packaging to mark its 100th anniversary celebration. Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer issued a proclamation designating February 2026 as “RAPA Scrapple Centennial Month,” recognizing the company’s 100th anniversary and its role in Delaware’s culinary heritage. RAPA Scrapple served with eggs, an English muffin and orange juice, with RAPA products shown in the background.

This proclamation is a meaningful recognition of our Delaware roots, our history in Bridgeville, and the generations of customers who have made RAPA Scrapple part of their family traditions.” — Donna Seefried, RAPA Scrapple VP/General Manager

BRIDGEVILLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delaware Gov. Matthew Meyer has proclaimed February 2026 as “RAPA Scrapple Centennial Month,” recognizing the 100th anniversary of RAPA Scrapple and its longstanding role in Delaware’s culinary heritage. A copy of the proclamation is available on the RAPA Scrapple website Founded in 1926 in Bridgeville, RAPA Scrapple was established by brothers Ralph and Paul Adams, whose initials formed the name RAPA. The company has since grown into the leading scrapple producer in the United States, while continuing to use the original recipe that helped define the brand a century later. Known for its iconic red, white and blue packaging, RAPA Scrapple remains a familiar presence in grocery stores and on kitchen tables throughout Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region.“Reaching 100 years is a remarkable milestone,” said Donna Seefried, vice president and general manager of RAPA Scrapple. “This proclamation is a meaningful recognition of our Delaware roots, our history in Bridgeville, and the generations of customers who have made RAPA Scrapple part of their family traditions.”As part of its centennial celebration, RAPA Scrapple has introduced a special centennial logo and commemorative packaging and plans to increase media and social media outreach throughout 2026. The company is also partnering with Delaware-based celebrity chef Robbie Jester for special events and television cooking demonstrations, including a featured appearance at the Apple Scrapple Festival.Scrapple has long been associated with Delaware food culture, and RAPA Scrapple has played a central role in preserving and promoting the tradition for 100 years. The company produces several varieties , including Original, Beef, Bacon, Hot & Spicy and Turkey.More information about RAPA Scrapple, recipes, and updates on the centennial celebration is available at www.RapaScrapple.com About RAPA ScrappleFounded in 1926 in Bridgeville, Delaware, RAPA Scrapple is the leading scrapple producer in the United States. Best known for its original recipe and distinctive packaging, RAPA continues to produce high-quality scrapple products enjoyed by generations of customers across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

