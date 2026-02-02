Blink AI Integrates UVeye AI Technology to Bring AI Vehicle Inspection Reports into Engagement Hub at NADA 2026

UVeye inspection reports flow directly into Blink AI’s Engagement Hub to power real-time customer engagement, with service automation coming next

By bringing UVeye inspection reports directly into Engagement Hub, we’re making those insights immediately usable for customer conversations and service engagement — all in one centralized platform.” — Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blink AI Automotive, the AI-powered operating system for automotive fixed operations, today announced a new product integration with UVeye that brings AI-powered vehicle inspection reports directly into Blink AI’s new Engagement Hub — enabling dealerships to turn inspection insights into timely, actionable customer engagement.The integration connects UVeye’s automated vehicle inspection technology directly into Engagement Hub, Blink AI’s unified platform for customer communications. UVeye scan reports and findings are surfaced within Engagement Hub, allowing service advisors and BDC teams to easily view results, share them with customers, and engage through text, email, and phone to drive service opportunities.“UVeye is world-class at detecting vehicle issues in real time,” said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI. “By bringing UVeye inspection reports directly into Engagement Hub, we’re making those insights immediately usable for customer conversations and service engagement — all in one centralized platform.”“UVeye’s goal is to make vehicle inspection data immediately usable across dealership workflows,” said Omer Bar Joseph, Chief Revenue Officer. “The integration with BlinkAI allows AI inspection findings to flow into customer engagement systems, helping teams act on issues faster and communicate more clearly with customers.”Available Now: Inspection Reports Inside Engagement HubWhen a vehicle passes through a UVeye inspection lane, findings flow directly into Engagement Hub, where Blink AI enables teams to:● Access UVeye scan reports in a centralized engagement platform● Share inspection results with customers via text, email, and phone● Translate inspection findings into clear service conversations● Drive appointment scheduling and follow-up engagementThis integration ensures UVeye’s inspection intelligence doesn’t live in a standalone report, but becomes part of the dealership’s active customer engagement workflow.See It at NADA 2026Blink AI will showcase the UVeye integration at NADA 2026, Booth # 6453N demonstrating how inspection reports appear within Engagement Hub and how dealers can engage customers directly from the platform today — along with a preview of upcoming automation capabilities.Dealers and partners are invited to experience the integration at the Blink AI booth.About Blink AI Inc.Blink AI Inc. is the AI-powered operating system for customer engagement in automotive Fixed Operations. The platform helps dealerships and dealer groups capture service demand, automate engagement workflows, and convert customer intent into booked appointments - driving efficiency, revenue, and long-term retention. Learn more at www.blinkai.com About UVeyeUVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an "MRI for vehicles," deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.