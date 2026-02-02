Blink AI Automotive Launches Engagement Hub, a System of Action Built for Fixed Operations

New platform unifies service conversations, AI agents, and workflows so dealerships capture demand, reduce friction, and turn intent into booked service revenue

Engagement Hub gives service teams a system that doesn’t just manage conversations - it takes action on them.” — Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blink AI Inc., the AI-powered operating system for customer engagement in automotive dealership Fixed Operations, today announced the launch of Engagement Hub, a unified platform purpose-built to modernize service operations by transforming fragmented service communications into coordinated, real-time action.Engagement Hub brings together inbound calls, texts, web messages, appointment requests, and AI-driven outreach into a single operational environment where service demand is captured, prioritized, and acted on automatically - without overwhelming advisors or BDC teams.As service departments face rising call volume, staffing pressure, and increasing customer expectations, Engagement Hub shifts the role of AI from assisting tasks to doing the work required to keep the service lane full and moving.“Fixed Ops has become the operational heartbeat of the dealership, but the technology supporting it is still fragmented and reactive,” said Dave Perry, CEO of Blink AI, “Engagement Hub gives service teams a system that doesn’t just manage conversations - it takes action on them.”Built Specifically for the Service LaneToday’s service departments rely on a patchwork of phone systems, scheduling tools, messaging platforms, and manual processes - often spread across multiple rooftops with no shared visibility or coordination.Engagement Hub was designed to solve this problem by serving as the central system of action for service engagement, enabling dealerships to:• Capture every service interaction across calls, texts, and connected vehicle alerts.• Route and prioritize demand intelligently based on urgency, intent, and availability• Automate service workflows such as appointment scheduling, confirmations, reminders, and follow-ups• Reduce missed calls and delayed responses without adding headcount• Support centralized or rooftop-level operations across dealer groups• Reduce BDC and advisor training by standardizing engagement workflows across rooftops and systemsRather than adding another point solution, Engagement Hub sits above the existing service tech stack—coordinating work across people, processes, and AI.Controlling the Chaos in Service EngagementBDCs and advisors face a constant flood of disconnected signals - missed calls, voicemails, texts, web chats, appointment requests, campaign responses, and service alerts - each landing in different systems with different priorities. Engagement Hub brings those signals into a single, real-time flow, automatically routing, prioritizing, and standardizing work so teams stay focused on the highest-value customer intent and keep the service pipeline moving.From Conversations and Service Alerts to Booked AppointmentsEngagement Hub reflects a broader industry shift away from tools that simply display information toward platforms that execute outcomes.Within the service lane, this means moving beyond dashboards and inboxes to a system that:• Interprets customer intent and Connected Car events• Determines the next best action• Executes that action automatically or routes it to the right person to act• Learns and improves over timeThe result is more appointments and ROs, higher show rates, better utilization of advisors and BDC staff, and a more consistent customer experience—especially during peak call volume and after-hours periods.Designed for Dealer Groups and OEM ProgramsAs dealer groups scale and OEMs push for more consistent service experiences, Engagement Hub provides a flexible foundation that supports:• Centralized service engagement models• Multi-store visibility and coordination• Brand-compliant customer communications• Scalable AI-driven service operationsThe platform is intentionally open and extensible, allowing dealerships to evolve their Fixed Ops strategy without being locked into rigid workflows or closed systems. At launch, Engagement Hub delivers proven, pre-built routing and automation—while providing a clear path for dealers and OEM programs to configure and expand workflows over time.Available Now at NADA 2026Engagement Hub is available immediately and will be demonstrated throughout NADA 2026 at Blink AI Booth #6453N.Dealers and dealer groups are invited to see how Engagement Hub turns service demand into action—helping Fixed Ops teams do more with less, without sacrificing customer experience.About Blink AI Inc.Blink AI Inc. is the AI-powered operating system for customer engagement in automotive Fixed Operations. The platform helps dealerships and dealer groups capture service demand, automate engagement workflows, and convert customer intent into booked appointments - driving efficiency, revenue, and long-term retention. Learn more at www.blinkai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.