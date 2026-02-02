REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY Honoured with Prestigious RankMyAgent Top Professionals in St. Catharines Award

Jerry Hendriks - Founder of the #1 Real Estate Brokerage in St. Catharines 35+ years of transforming fragmented services into a unified business ecosystem. Serving thousands of clients across Niagara and Hamilton. Love Where You Live. From Agent to Founder to Industry Leader.

Based on verified data and client feedback, REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY is recognized as a top-tier service provider in the RankMyAgent R-Oscars.

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY is proud to announce its selection as a winner in the RankMyAgent R-Oscars, officially recognizing the team as the Best in St. Catharines. This distinction is awarded to real estate professionals who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and consistency, based on thousands of verified reviews across North America.

Unlike industry awards based solely on sales volume, the R-Oscars identify the most trusted and respected professionals in the region through direct client feedback. This accolade highlights REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY’s position as a leader in client satisfaction and transparency within the Niagara real estate market.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition because it comes directly from the voices of the people we serve," said Jerry Hendriks. "Aside from his countless awards, Jerry Hendriks is a very active supporter of events throughout the year in order to give back to the Niagara community that he has been a part of his entire life. This award reflects that deep connection and our team's unwavering commitment to integrity."

RankMyAgent (RMA) is the industry standard for verified real estate reviews in North America. By analyzing verified transaction data and client testimonials, the R-Oscars shine a spotlight on agents who go above and beyond for their clients.

Earning the "Best in St. Catharines" title solidifies REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY’s reputation for excellence. It serves as a testament to the team's hard work and their ability to deliver results while maintaining the highest level of trust with buyers and sellers in an evolving market.

About REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY:

REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Specializing in residential and commercial real estate, the firm has served the Niagara and Hamilton regions for 35 years. Jerry Hendriks and his team are consistently recognized as top industry leaders, earning numerous prestigious awards and achievements.

Hendriks Business Centre - REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY

Legal Disclaimer:

