CompuGroup Medical’s ARIA Ranked #1 with Best in KLAS Award for RCM Services Third Year in a Row

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompuGroup Medical (CGM), a world leader in healthcare technology solutions, proudly announces that its ARIA Health Services Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution has been honored with the prestigious Best in KLASaward for Ambulatory RCM Services: EHR-Associated for the third consecutive year.Recognition by KLASis a major achievement. The award is based on unbiased customer feedback, and with back-to-back-to-back wins, ARIA continues to demonstrate sustained excellence over time with exceptional, results-driven billing services as reported in the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report “Our achievement of the Best-in-KLAS award for three years in a row is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing financial operations for healthcare providers,” said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO of CompuGroup Medical US . “ARIA Health Services continues to empower healthcare providers with state-of-the-art revenue cycle management tools, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and above all, the best client account management services and transparency in managing their revenue cycle. This repeat award proves that our continued investment in AI-enabled, process-driven, and relationship-based services is making a real difference.”“We are honored to receive this award once again and to serve our clients with unparalleled service and support,” said Mike Liter, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer for ARIA Health Services. “Our team is passionate about driving financial health in healthcare, and this recognition motivates us to further refine and enhance our solutions to help doctors rediscover the joy of practicing medicine.”“The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come,” stated Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.CompuGroup Medical is committed to remaining at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging its global expertise and localized focus to provide solutions that make a real difference across Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management, Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), and with its ARIA eMEDIX EDI service.For more information about CGM’s ARIA Revenue Cycle Management services, please visit https://www.cgm.com/usa_en/products/billing-services-edi/aria-rcm-services .htmlFor more information about CGM’s ARIA eMEDIX EDI services, please visit https://www.cgm.com/usa_en/products/billing-services-edi/emedix-healthcare-edi-claims-clearinghouse.html

