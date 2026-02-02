Cover image of the free “Top 10 Black Automotive Pioneers” digital guide created by Automotive in Black, highlighting Black innovators whose contributions shaped the automotive industry.

The Milwaukee-based platform expands its February initiative into a year-round digital museum preserving Black automotive history and future pathways.

We are moving Black automotive history from footnotes to the forefront. This is about honoring legacy while building visible pathways into the future of the industry.” — Natasha Broxton, Founder of Automotive in Black

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Hidden Figures to National Movement: Automotive In Black Launches “28 Days of Legacy” as a Year-Round Cultural PlatformMilwaukee-based Automotive In Black expands its flagship February initiative into a national digital museum preserving Black automotive history and building future pathways.While Black History Month often highlights a limited set of familiar names, a growing national platform in the automotive industry is reframing the narrative. Today, Automotive In Black (AIB) announced the launch of “28 Days of Legacy,” its flagship February storytelling initiative—now serving as the public gateway to a permanent, year-round cultural and educational platform reclaiming Black automotive history.Founded by auto recycling CEO Natasha Broxton, Automotive In Black spotlights the innovators, engineers, designers, racers, and entrepreneurs whose contributions helped build the global automotive industry but have long been excluded from mainstream history. The February initiative highlights one Black automotive trailblazer each day, using museum-grade digital storytelling to connect legacy, innovation, and opportunity.What began several years ago as a local awareness effort has evolved into a nationally recognized movement. With growing reach and engagement, Automotive In Black is now formally transitioning from a seasonal campaign into a standing educational platform designed to preserve history, support educators, and expose students and entrepreneurs to real career pathways within automotive, manufacturing, and mobility.“We are doing more than posting content—we are building a digital museum,” said Natasha Broxton, founder of Automotive In Black and CEO of Select Auto Parts & Sales. “From C.R. Patterson, who built the first Black-owned automobile manufacturing company, to pioneers in design, engineering, and racing, these stories are the blueprint for the next generation. This is not just about history. It is about belonging, access, and the future.”The Automotive In Black Platform Includes:Daily Museum-Grade StorytellingShort-form documentaries released throughout February across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, spotlighting Black pioneers in racing, engineering, design, manufacturing, and innovation.The “Built by Legacy” Digital GuideA free educational resource designed for schools, families, and cultural institutions, profiling influential Black automotive innovators and providing historical context educators can use year-round.A National Invitation to ParticipateAutomotive In Black encourages educators, students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to engage with the platform beyond February—supporting a shared commitment to preserving these stories as part of American industrial history.Broxton, one of the few Black women in the United States to own and operate an indoor auto recycling facility, emphasizes that this initiative is foundational to a broader expansion. Automotive In Black is currently developing STEM-aligned curriculum kits, educator resources, and career pathway maps to help students visualize themselves in the future of automotive technology, sustainability, and innovation.“Black automotive history is not a niche subject—it is the story of American innovation,” Broxton added. “We are moving from a moment to a movement, and from a movement to an institution. We belong here. We always have.”To follow the “28 Days of Legacy” initiative or download the free Built by Legacy Guide , visit https://www.automotiveinblack.com/aib About Automotive In BlackAutomotive In Black (AIB) is a purpose-driven cultural and educational platform operating at the intersection of Black history, entrepreneurship, and automotive innovation. Founded by Natasha Broxton, AIB preserves legacy, amplifies present-day leadership, and builds pathways for future generations through digital media, curriculum development, and community partnerships.About Natasha BroxtonNatasha Broxton is the CEO of Select Auto Parts & Sales, a Milwaukee-based auto recycling company, and the founder of Automotive In Black. Recognized for her leadership and advocacy, Broxton works to expand visibility, access, and opportunity for underrepresented founders and future innovators across the automotive sector.

Introducing Automotive in Black: Preserving Legacy, Building the Future

