Photographer Maria Marriott Unveils Two New Additions to Her Wild Horse Spirit Series: Ember and Unbroken
A powerful new perspective in Marriott’s Wild Horse Spirit series, capturing the quiet fire and unyielding freedom of the American wild horses.
Ember, photographed in Washoe Valley, NV, is an intimate close‑up of a black wild stallion, where light reflects in the eye like a small, steady flame. The image reveals a quiet, ancient strength held just beneath the surface—a fire that rises only when the wild demands it. Marriott describes the piece as “a moment where calm meets instinct,” capturing the stallion’s restrained power and the universal embers of resilience and courage that all humans carry within themselves.
Unbroken, created in the rugged landscape of the McCullough Peaks, WY, presents a wild stallion standing boldly on a desert ridge, his mud‑streaked muscles and wind‑tossed mane shaped by the elements. His stance—steady, alert, and unapologetically free—displays the raw essence of the wild and the strong will to remain untamed.
“These two images speak to different expressions of strength,” says Marriott. “Ember is about the quiet fire we hold inside, while Unbroken celebrates the outward, undeniable presence of a spirit that refuses to yield. Together, they honor these iconic animals, America’s wild horses—and remind us of the strength and resilience within ourselves.”
Collectors can view Ember, Unbroken, and other works from the Wild Horse Spirit series on Marriott’s official website. Limited‑edition prints of both new releases are now available, each signed and numbered by the artist.
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an award‑winning equine photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and refined technique, she is celebrated for her portrayal of the spirit of the wild horses and connection with the American identity. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild, directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.
Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott Photography
+1 916-606-0349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.