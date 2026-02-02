Clayton County, GA (February 1, 2026) - At the request of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Clayton County, GA. One juvenile was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on February 1, 2025, a woman was carjacked by two juveniles near Rex, GA. Two CCSD deputies located the stolen car and began driving after the juveniles. The pursuit ended in the 6000 block of Bedford Road where the two juveniles jumped out of the car and attempted to flee. One deputy fired his weapon, hitting one of the juveniles. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition with one injury. The other juvenile was apprehended and taken to the youth detention center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.