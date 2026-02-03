Scout the Goat’s Farmyard Adventures Teach Young Readers How to Navigate Big Feelings Through Story

Award-winning and Bestselling Children's Book Author Natalie Horseman writes kid's books that reflect her August, GA hometown values.s books that Scout's Delicious Day is a story of a joyful farm adventure centered on sharing, food, and teamwork. Scout's Rainy Day is fan-favorite that shows children how to adapt when plans change, and how rainy days can still sparkle with imagination. Scout's Muddy Day is a playful story about curiousity, messes, and learning through hands-on exploration. Goat on the Go: Scout nibbles on apples in the barnyard on a bright, summer day.

A heartwarming children’s picture book series that blends imagination, emotional growth, and joyful problem-solving for ages 3–8

Each Scout story shows a simple moment children recognize: a plan, a hope, an idea. They see how imagination, friendship, and emotional flexibility can turn into something resilient and meaningful.” — Natalie Horseman

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning and bestselling children’s storybook author Natalie Horseman is capturing the hearts of young readers and families nationwide with her Goat on the Go picture book series. This collection of stories gently guides children through everyday challenges while helping them build emotional resilience, flexibility, and empathy.

Written for children ages 3–8, the series follows Scout, an enthusiastic and curious young goat whose farmyard adventures mirror the emotional experiences children encounter as they grow. Each story offers a warm, engaging narrative that models how to handle disappointment, change, and collaboration without lectures or heavy-handed lessons.

Horseman’s background in child development and nursing informs her storytelling approach, blending playful imagination with an understanding of how young children process emotions. Rather than avoiding difficult moments, the Goat on the Go series invites children to observe feelings as they arise and discover what can happen next.

“Scout doesn’t magically fix things,” Horseman explains. “He feels disappointed, pauses, and then finds another way forward, always with help from friends.”

The Stories and the Lessons Behind Them

In Goat on the Go: Scout’s Muddy Day, Scout’s excitement leads him straight into a messy farmyard adventure. What begins as frustration quickly turns into discovery as Scout learns that exploration, curiosity, and hands-on experience are valuable, even when things don’t go as planned. The story encourages children to embrace learning through experience and view mistakes as part of the journey.

Goat on the Go: Scout’s Delicious Day centers on cooperation and shared joy. As Scout and his friends come together around food and fun, young readers see how teamwork, sharing, and communication help everyone enjoy the moment. The story reinforces social connection and highlights the role of collaboration in solving everyday challenges.

In Goat on the Go: Scout’s Rainy Day, Scout’s carefully planned outdoor adventure is interrupted by unexpected rain. Disappointment sets in, but with encouragement from his friends, Scout learns to adapt. The story models emotional flexibility, showing children that while plans may change, joy and creativity can still emerge in surprising ways.

Together, the three books form a cohesive emotional arc, one that reflects the real experiences of young children while offering reassurance, possibility, and hope.

Early readers connect quickly with Scout’s enthusiasm and vulnerability, recognizing their own feelings in his reactions. Adults appreciate the thoughtful emotional grounding behind each story and the way complex ideas, such as adaptability, disappointment, and cooperation, are presented in a developmentally appropriate way.

What Readers, Educators, and Librarians Are Saying

The Goat on the Go series has earned enthusiastic praise from parents and caregivers who see its emotional impact firsthand. Amazon reviewers frequently highlight how Scout’s adventures help children process disappointment in a way that feels reassuring, imaginative, and fun.

“Parents, this is a great story to teach your little ones to handle disappointment and then use their imagination,” wrote one reviewer, praising the book’s “beautiful, engaging illustrations” and lively farmyard characters.

Another reader shared how authentic Scout’s emotional response feels for young children: “Scout’s big day doesn’t go the way he hoped, and his reaction feels so real for kids. I loved how his friends gently pull him into their games and show him that a rainy day can still be full of fun.”

Families also highlight the series' uplifting tone. One reviewer described the story as “sweet, upbeat, and perfect for young readers,” noting that Scout’s journey from frustration to joy feels both cozy and encouraging. Others echo this sentiment, calling the books “positive,” “relatable,” and stories children repeatedly ask to hear.

Beyond families, educators and librarians are responding to the series’ strong read-aloud appeal and emotional accessibility. Many note that Scout’s experiences mirror common classroom and playground moments, making the books ideal for opening age-appropriate conversations about feelings, adaptability, and cooperation. Rather than telling children how to behave, the stories allow adults to guide discussions organically, using Scout’s choices as a starting point.

Librarians in particular value the series for its ability to engage young listeners while supporting Social-Emotional Learning alongside early reading skills. The expressive illustrations, gentle pacing, and familiar situations help children stay emotionally open during story time, creating natural opportunities for dialogue and reflection.

Together, these responses reflect why Goat on the Go continues to resonate with families, schools, and libraries alike, offering stories that feel joyful on the surface, yet meaningful long after the final page is turned.

To support extended learning, Horseman also provides downloadable resources and printable activities that allow families, educators, and librarians to deepen engagement with the stories in ways that fit their environments.

All three titles in the Goat on the Go series are available now on Amazon and through Natalie Horseman’s website. Explore the full series at:

https://nataliehorseman.com/shop/

About the Author

Natalie Horseman is an award-winning, bestselling children’s author and nurse whose books blend literacy, imagination, resilience, and emotional learning. Writing in the genres of Children’s Picture Books, Social-Emotional Learning, and Animals and Farm Life, she is the creator of the Goat on the Go series and the author of The Bumpy Pumpkin, recognized by the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards. Her work supports children, families, early childhood educators, therapists, and libraries nationwide.



