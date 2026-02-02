Altais Announces Expansion into Hawaii with Formation of Altais Medical Group | Big Island

OAKLAND, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altais, a physician-led organization committed to strengthening high-quality, patient-centered primary care, today announced its expansion into Hawaii through the establishment of Altais Medical Group | Big Island. This marks Altais Medical Group’s first expansion outside of California, representing an important milestone in the organization’s long-term growth strategy and its mission to support clinicians and communities across diverse regions.Effective February 1, the physicians and staff previously practicing as Big Island Docs—based in Hilo—are now part of Altais Medical Group | Big Island, joining a larger network of clinicians dedicated to delivering connected, compassionate and community-driven primary care. With this expansion, AMG will bring its integrated care model, operational infrastructure and clinical resources directly to the Big Island, supporting providers as they continue to care for their patients with excellence and continuity.“We are honored to welcome these exceptional clinicians into Altais Medical Group,” said Nishant Anand, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altais. “The formation of Altais Medical Group | Big Island reflects our deep commitment to strengthening primary care and ensuring that physicians have the support they need to deliver outstanding, personalized care to the patients and communities they serve.”With access to AMG’s coordinated systems of care, the Big Island team will benefit from enhanced clinical, operational and technological resources—empowering physicians to focus more fully on patient care. This includes population health tools, data-driven insights, care coordination capabilities and streamlined processes that help clinicians identify needs earlier, manage chronic conditions more effectively and improve overall outcomes.“This is an exciting moment for our organization and for the Big Island community,” said Kara Ricci, Chief Administrative Officer of Altais. “By expanding into Hawaii and forming Altais Medical Group | Big Island, we are building on a shared commitment to high-quality primary care. We look forward to supporting clinicians with the tools, structure and partnership that allow them to thrive.”Leaders from Big Island Docs expressed enthusiasm for the transition and the opportunity it brings to strengthen long-term clinical care in the region.“Joining Altais Medical Group marks an important step forward for our practice and our patients,” said Susan Mochizuki, executive director of Altais Medical Group | Big Island. “We are excited for what this means for our clinicians, our workflows, and, most important, the continued health and wellbeing of our community.”With the formation of Altais Medical Group | Big Island, AMG deepens its commitment to expanding access to high-quality primary care, enhancing local care coordination, and improving patient experience across all the communities it serves.

