AUSTIN / SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AvanSaber Announces 2026 Roadmap Across Utility AI Modernization, Stablecoin Payments, and SaaS Trust InfrastructureCompany highlights market validation, third-party recognition signals, open-source traction, and a three-pillar product roadmap for 2026AvanSaber, a product-led software company building enterprise automation and AI-enabled platforms, today announced its 2026 roadmap focused on three high-impact areas: utility customer experience modernization, stablecoin payment infrastructure for businesses, and trust and compliance systems for SaaS companies.AvanSaber’s strategy is simple: build practical systems that deliver measurable value in real operating environments. The company’s momentum reflects sustained product execution across enterprise automation, inventory and commerce workflows, and developer tooling, supported by public adoption signals and independent third-party references.“We build software that earns trust through real adoption and operational performance,” said Nikhil Jathar, Founder and CTO of AvanSaber. “In 2026, we are expanding that discipline across critical infrastructure modernization, modern payments, and trust infrastructure, so organizations can move faster with less operational risk.”“AvanSaber’s roadmap is built around execution, reliability, and measurable outcomes,” said Varun Borawake, Founder and CEO of AvanSaber. “We are focused on scaling platforms that reduce operational complexity across utilities, payments, and SaaS trust.”Proven Track Record and MomentumAvanSaber’s recent momentum is grounded in clear outcomes and independently visible signals, including:• Market validation through commercial milestones and strategic transactions involving AvanSaber-built products.• Sustained third-party recognition signals across prominent software discovery and review ecosystems.• Open-source and developer-tool adoption reflected in public metrics. As of January 31, 2026, the AvanSaber PHP Reddit API has 207 GitHub stars, and SiteKit has 81 GitHub stars. As of January 31, 2026, AvanSaber browser tools show 1,000+ users on the Chrome Web Store.• Continued expansion of reusable platforms designed to reduce time-to-value for customers.2026 Roadmap: Three Pillars of Scalable Impact1) AI-driven customer experience and data platform for utilitiesAvanSaber is currently supporting a major U.S. utility initiative to modernize and expose ERP and customer data so it can power intelligent self-service channels, including conversational AI, proactive notifications, and personalized recommendations. Over the next three years, AvanSaber plans to evolve this work into a reusable platform for large utilities and energy providers.The platform is designed to sit on top of existing SAP and legacy systems and provide APIs, AI assistants, and analytics that improve billing transparency, reduce call center load, and deliver modern digital experiences without forcing utilities to replace core systems.2) Stablecoin and crypto payment infrastructure for businessesAvanSaber is building products that make blockchain-based payments practical for mainstream businesses. Stablecoin is a SaaS platform designed to help companies manage USDC and USDT payments across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana, from a single dashboard. It includes wallet management, transaction tracking, cross-chain transfers, and role-based team access.CoinPad complements this with a self-hosted payment gateway that enables embeddable checkout experiences, real-time blockchain monitoring, and webhook notifications. Together, these tools aim to provide a Stripe-like operating layer for crypto payments so businesses can safely accept and reconcile digital currency without requiring deep blockchain expertise.3) Trust and compliance infrastructure for SaaSThrough AudEng, AvanSaber is developing a compliance automation platform designed to help SaaS and enterprise companies achieve and maintain certifications such as SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. The product centralizes controls, evidence, risk management, and vendor tracking, and adds AI-assisted analysis, an auditor portal, and a public Trust Center to increase transparency and customer confidence.In parallel, AvanSaber continues to develop SiteKit.dev , an open-source server management tool designed to simplify deployment and monitoring for small engineering teams. Over time, AvanSaber plans to integrate these efforts into a broader trust and reliability toolkit that makes security, compliance, and operational excellence the default for modern SaaS companies.Selected Independent Sources (Third-Party Validation)The following public sources provide selected independent reference points related to AvanSaber products and adoption signals:• ZapInventory acquisition announcement (press-release distribution):• AP News reprint of the acquisition announcement: Crozdesk top list (2020) referencing ZapERP Inventory ranking:• Developer community coverage: Indie Hackers post on AvanSaber’s modern PHP Reddit API:• Open-source repositories:About AvanSaberAvanSaber builds software platforms that help businesses automate operations, modernize enterprise workflows, and deploy AI-enabled capabilities with confidence. AvanSaber’s products support teams across commerce, inventory, enterprise integrations, developer tooling, and SaaS trust infrastructure.Learn more: https://www.avansaber.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product plans, roadmap, and anticipated capabilities. Actual results may differ materially based on development timelines, customer needs, market conditions, and other factors.

