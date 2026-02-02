Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist Offers Advanced Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery for Faster Recovery

TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is now offering patients access to Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery , a specialized approach that allows for smaller incisions, faster recovery times, and improved cosmetic outcomes. Led by Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, the Frisco practice serves patients throughout Collin County seeking modern surgical solutions for bunions, hammertoes, Morton's neuroma, and other foot conditions.Dr. Kim is among a select group of surgeons worldwide who have completed advanced training exclusively in Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery. This specialized technique uses smaller incisions and precise instrumentation to address common foot problems while minimizing trauma to surrounding tissue, resulting in less pain, reduced scarring, and quicker return to daily activities."Many patients have been living with foot pain for years because they're concerned about long recovery times or visible scarring from traditional surgery," said Dr. Kim. "Minimally invasive techniques allow us to provide effective treatment while addressing those concerns. Patients are often surprised by how quickly they can return to their normal routines."Key Benefits of Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery:- Smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery- Reduced post-operative pain and discomfort- Faster recovery and return to weight-bearing activities- Minimal scarring with improved cosmetic results- Lower risk of complications- Advanced surgical precision using modern instrumentationThe practice specializes in treating a range of foot and ankle conditions using minimally invasive approaches, including bunion correction, hammertoe repair, Morton's neuroma treatment, and reconstructive flatfoot surgery. Dr. Kim also provides comprehensive care for foot and ankle fractures, sports injuries, heel pain, plantar fasciitis, ingrown toenails, pediatric foot concerns, and chronic conditions such as neuropathy and arthritis.In addition to surgical expertise, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist offers modern in-office treatments including MLS Laser Therapy, Fungal Toenail Laser, Swift Microwave Wart Therapy, and 3D Custom Orthotics, providing patients with comprehensive care options tailored to their individual needs."Our approach is centered on patient education and collaboration," Dr. Kim explained. "We take time to understand each patient's lifestyle, goals, and concerns so we can develop a treatment plan that makes sense for them. Whether that's a minimally invasive procedure or conservative care, the focus is always on long-term relief and helping patients move comfortably and confidently."Dr. Kim earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University before completing his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia. He finished a rigorous three-year surgical residency at Kingwood Medical Center, where he served as chief resident. His extensive training and board certification position him as a trusted expert in advanced foot and ankle care throughout the North Texas area.Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist is currently accepting new patients at their Frisco location. Patients seeking relief from foot pain or those interested in learning more about minimally invasive surgical options are encouraged to schedule a consultation.

