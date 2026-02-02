The Professional Beauty Association Unveils the 2026 PBA North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) Finalists
Finalists will be honored at the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards, presented by JCPenney, in Orlando, FL, on May 31SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) revealed the Finalists for the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), presented by JCPenney. Widely regarded as the most prestigious honors in North American professional beauty, NAHA celebrates the artists whose work sets the creative, technical, and cultural standard for the industry.
The 2026 PBA NAHA Finalists represent an extraordinary range of creative vision, technical mastery, and innovation. Across hair, makeup, education, and team-based artistry, these artists have pushed beyond trend to create work that is bold, intentional, and unmistakably forward-looking.
To be named a PBA NAHA Finalist is to be recognized among the most accomplished professionals in the industry. These artists create work that not only reflects where beauty is today, but signals where it’s going next.
The 2026 PBA NAHA Finalists are:
Avant Garde:
Breanne Gershon, @glam.breanne – nominated for two categories
Chrystofer Benson, @cbensonhair – nominated for two categories + Team category
Erika Fung, @erikafunghair
James Valiant, @jamesvaliant
Michael Pollsinelli, @michael.polsinelli
Barber of the Year:
AROD, @Arod23pr
Carlos Estrella, @Los_cut_it
Carlos Pagan, @Drasticartbarbering
Chris Jimenez, @c.jimenez24
Papiblendzz (Henry Rodriguez), @Papiblendzz
Editorial Stylist of the Year:
Brendnetta Ashley, @edgybgirl
Jamie Wiley, @jamiewileyeditorial – + Team category nomination
Josie Vilayvanh, @josievilay
Maggie Semaan, @maggiesemaan
Ruth Roche, @ruthroche – nominated for two categories
Educator of the Year:
Ashlee Norman, @ashleenormahair
Naeemah LaFond, @naeemahlafond
Nina Tulio, @ninatulio
Sonya Dove, @Thesonyadove
Stephen Moody, @hairmoody
Haircolor:
Breanne Gershon,@glam.breanne – nominated for two categories
Brooke LeMasters, @brookelemastershair
David Vendittelli, @davidvendittelli + Team category nomination
Gilad Goldstein, @myguiltycrown + Team category nomination
Sean Godard, @seangodard + Team category nomination
Haircutting:
Evie Johnson, @contactevie
Genia Church, @GeniaChurch – nominated for two categories
Isabelle Lachance, @isabelle.lachance.oblic
Marylle Koken, @kokentheharlot
Tippi Shorter, @tippishorter – nominated for two categories
Hairstylist of the Year:
Brayden Pelletier, @justbhair – nominated for two categories
Julie Vriesinga, @julievriesinga
Michelle Oliver, @michelleoliverhair
Robin LeChance, @robin_la_chance
Vanessa Whitmarsh, @vwhitmarshhair
Inspiring Salon of the Year:
Bliss Salon and Spa, @BlissSalonAndSpa2020
Genesis Salon and Spa, @genesis_salonandspa
kit. Fort Thomas, @kitfortthomassalon
Matthew Morris Salon, @matthewmorrissalon
Salon Raybon, @salonraybon
International Collection of the Year (*NEW IN 2026):
Carlos Valiente, Spain @carlosvaliente.bycv
Danilo Giangreco, United Kingdom @danilogiangreco_hair
Emma Simmons, United Kingdom @emmasimmonshair
Gianluca Grechi, Italy @gianlucagrechi
Tom Yek, Malaysia @tomyek_decrypt
Makeup Artist of the Year:
Angela Balbon, @mzbartistry
David Maderich, @davidmaderich
Ebony Ivey, @theiveyleaguebeautycollective
Kisha Augustine, @kishaaugustine
Patricia Bailes, @Pbailesmua
Master Hairstylist of the Year:
Allen Ruiz, @allenruizstyle
Anna Pacitto, @anna_pacitto_pure
Cassie Carey, @cassiecarey.hair
David Barron, @barronslondonsalon
Nicole Pede, @nmpede
Student Hairstylist of the Year:
Derek Robinson, no social handle provided
Elin Lien, @elinthebeautician
Madison Jessop, @twixystyling
Mai Nguyen, @maimai.hair22
PJ Hayes, @pj.cosmo
Styling and Finishing:
Brayden Pelletier, @justbhair – nominated for two categories
Carlos Alvarez, @carlos_alvarez_hair
Galyna Poczciwinski, @ufirami
Laura Gunter, @lauragunterbeauty
Ruth Roche, @ruthroche – nominated for two categories
Team of the Year:
1CPR
Jamie Wiley, Joel Torres, Nanette Guild, Vinnie Morey, Dayna Gamba
@jamiewileyeditorial, @joeltorresstyle, @nanette_guild, @theproperorangecounty, @dgcuts
Chrystofer Benson Collective
Chrystofer Benson, Hannah Benson, Lacye Geitgey, Karine Belanger, Chris Jimenez, Erin Hensley
@haircbc_pro
Team INdustry
David Vendittelli, Marilyn Vendittelli, Natasha Gerschon
@davidvendittelli, @marilynvendittellihair, @styledbybloss
The Upper Hand
Hannah Waters, Soleil Rocha, Jordan Dudley, Zoe O'Day
@theupperhandriveroaks
Ulta Beauty,
Gilad Goldstein, Michelle O'Connor, Galyna Poczciwinski, Sean Godard, Beto Sanchez, Janelle Eyre
@myguiltycrown, @michelleoconnorbeauty, @ufirami, @seangodard, @betoloveshair, @jeyre.hair
Texture:
Chrystofer Benson, @cbensonhair – nominated for two categories + Team category
Genia Church, @GeniaChurch – nominated for two categories
Jaimee Harris Smith, @Hairbyjsmith
Jamie Wiley, @jamiewileyeditorial – nominated for two categories
Tippi Shorter, @tippishorter – nominated for two categories
Winners will be revealed during the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards, presented by JCPenney, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Chapin Theater in Orlando, Florida, held alongside Premiere Orlando. The live awards ceremony will bring together leading artists, educators, brands, and industry voices for an evening celebrating excellence at the highest level of professional beauty.
“PBA NAHA honors more than beautiful work. It honors the courage to lead creatively,” said Leslie Perry, CEO of the Professional Beauty Association. “This year’s Finalists demonstrate what happens when mastery, vision, and purpose intersect. Their work challenges convention, raises the bar for our industry, and inspires what’s possible next.”
