The Professional Beauty Association Unveils the 2026 PBA North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) Finalists

Finalists will be honored at the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards, presented by JCPenney, in Orlando, FL, on May 31

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) revealed the Finalists for the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), presented by JCPenney. Widely regarded as the most prestigious honors in North American professional beauty, NAHA celebrates the artists whose work sets the creative, technical, and cultural standard for the industry.The 2026 PBA NAHA Finalists represent an extraordinary range of creative vision, technical mastery, and innovation. Across hair, makeup, education, and team-based artistry, these artists have pushed beyond trend to create work that is bold, intentional, and unmistakably forward-looking.To be named a PBA NAHA Finalist is to be recognized among the most accomplished professionals in the industry. These artists create work that not only reflects where beauty is today, but signals where it’s going next.The 2026 PBA NAHA Finalists are Avant Garde:Breanne Gershon, @glam.breanne – nominated for two categoriesChrystofer Benson, @cbensonhair – nominated for two categories + Team categoryErika Fung, @erikafunghairJames Valiant, @jamesvaliantMichael Pollsinelli, @michael.polsinelliBarber of the Year:AROD, @Arod23prCarlos Estrella, @Los_cut_itCarlos Pagan, @DrasticartbarberingChris Jimenez, @c.jimenez24Papiblendzz (Henry Rodriguez), @PapiblendzzEditorial Stylist of the Year:Brendnetta Ashley, @edgybgirlJamie Wiley, @jamiewileyeditorial – + Team category nominationJosie Vilayvanh, @josievilayMaggie Semaan, @maggiesemaanRuth Roche, @ruthroche – nominated for two categoriesEducator of the Year:Ashlee Norman, @ashleenormahairNaeemah LaFond, @naeemahlafondNina Tulio, @ninatulioSonya Dove, @ThesonyadoveStephen Moody, @hairmoodyHaircolor:Breanne Gershon,@glam.breanne – nominated for two categoriesBrooke LeMasters, @brookelemastershairDavid Vendittelli, @davidvendittelli + Team category nominationGilad Goldstein, @myguiltycrown + Team category nominationSean Godard, @seangodard + Team category nominationHaircutting:Evie Johnson, @contactevieGenia Church, @GeniaChurch – nominated for two categoriesIsabelle Lachance, @isabelle.lachance.oblicMarylle Koken, @kokentheharlotTippi Shorter, @tippishorter – nominated for two categoriesHairstylist of the Year:Brayden Pelletier, @justbhair – nominated for two categoriesJulie Vriesinga, @julievriesingaMichelle Oliver, @michelleoliverhairRobin LeChance, @robin_la_chanceVanessa Whitmarsh, @vwhitmarshhairInspiring Salon of the Year:Bliss Salon and Spa, @BlissSalonAndSpa2020Genesis Salon and Spa, @genesis_salonandspakit. Fort Thomas, @kitfortthomassalonMatthew Morris Salon, @matthewmorrissalonSalon Raybon, @salonraybonInternational Collection of the Year (*NEW IN 2026):Carlos Valiente, Spain @carlosvaliente.bycvDanilo Giangreco, United Kingdom @danilogiangreco_hairEmma Simmons, United Kingdom @emmasimmonshairGianluca Grechi, Italy @gianlucagrechiTom Yek, Malaysia @tomyek_decryptMakeup Artist of the Year:Angela Balbon, @mzbartistryDavid Maderich, @davidmaderichEbony Ivey, @theiveyleaguebeautycollectiveKisha Augustine, @kishaaugustinePatricia Bailes, @PbailesmuaMaster Hairstylist of the Year:Allen Ruiz, @allenruizstyleAnna Pacitto, @anna_pacitto_pureCassie Carey, @cassiecarey.hairDavid Barron, @barronslondonsalonNicole Pede, @nmpedeStudent Hairstylist of the Year:Derek Robinson, no social handle providedElin Lien, @elinthebeauticianMadison Jessop, @twixystylingMai Nguyen, @maimai.hair22PJ Hayes, @pj.cosmoStyling and Finishing:Brayden Pelletier, @justbhair – nominated for two categoriesCarlos Alvarez, @carlos_alvarez_hairGalyna Poczciwinski, @ufiramiLaura Gunter, @lauragunterbeautyRuth Roche, @ruthroche – nominated for two categoriesTeam of the Year:1CPRJamie Wiley, Joel Torres, Nanette Guild, Vinnie Morey, Dayna Gamba@jamiewileyeditorial, @joeltorresstyle, @nanette_guild, @theproperorangecounty, @dgcutsChrystofer Benson CollectiveChrystofer Benson, Hannah Benson, Lacye Geitgey, Karine Belanger, Chris Jimenez, Erin Hensley@haircbc_proTeam INdustryDavid Vendittelli, Marilyn Vendittelli, Natasha Gerschon@davidvendittelli, @marilynvendittellihair, @styledbyblossThe Upper HandHannah Waters, Soleil Rocha, Jordan Dudley, Zoe O'Day@theupperhandriveroaksUlta Beauty,Gilad Goldstein, Michelle O'Connor, Galyna Poczciwinski, Sean Godard, Beto Sanchez, Janelle Eyre@myguiltycrown, @michelleoconnorbeauty, @ufirami, @seangodard, @betoloveshair, @jeyre.hairTexture:Chrystofer Benson, @cbensonhair – nominated for two categories + Team categoryGenia Church, @GeniaChurch – nominated for two categoriesJaimee Harris Smith, @HairbyjsmithJamie Wiley, @jamiewileyeditorial – nominated for two categoriesTippi Shorter, @tippishorter – nominated for two categoriesWinners will be revealed during the 37th Annual North American Hairstyling Awards, presented by JCPenney, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Chapin Theater in Orlando, Florida, held alongside Premiere Orlando. The live awards ceremony will bring together leading artists, educators, brands, and industry voices for an evening celebrating excellence at the highest level of professional beauty.“PBA NAHA honors more than beautiful work. It honors the courage to lead creatively,” said Leslie Perry, CEO of the Professional Beauty Association. “This year’s Finalists demonstrate what happens when mastery, vision, and purpose intersect. Their work challenges convention, raises the bar for our industry, and inspires what’s possible next.”

