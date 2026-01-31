Illegal Alien Who Shot Rifle on Crowded Dallas Bridge on Jan. 1 Federally Charged with Unlawful Firearm Possession

A man who allegedly shot multiple rounds from an AR-style rifle on the Margaret McDermott Bridge on New Year’s Eve has been federally charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as an illegal alien.

