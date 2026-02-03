Search Engine Projects Named Finalist for 2025 Yelp Advertising Partner Awards for Best in Core Values

2025 Yelp Advertising Partner Awards for Search Engine Projects

National digital marketing agency recognized for ethical leadership, transparency, and client-first performance in Yelp’s 2025 Best in Core Values award.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search Engine Projects , a nationally recognized digital marketing and performance advertising agency, has been named as one of the finalists for the 2025 Yelp Advertising Partner Awards in the Best in Core Values category. This distinction recognizes agencies that consistently demonstrate ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, and a client-first approach while delivering measurable business outcomes.The Yelp Advertising Partner Awards honor top partners across the country who exemplify excellence in strategy, execution, and professional integrity. Being selected as a finalist for Best in Core Values places Search Engine Projects among a select group of agencies that prioritize trust, long-term client success, and principled marketing practices in an increasingly complex digital advertising landscape.Founded in 2004, Search Engine Projects has built its reputation on a performance-driven yet values-centered philosophy. The agency partners with high-value service businesses, professional firms, and multi-location organizations across industries, including legal, healthcare, home services, and professional services. Its core offerings include Yelp Ads management, search engine marketing, local SEO, generative engine optimization, conversion rate optimization, and advanced analytics and reporting.Unlike volume-based agencies that emphasize short-term metrics, Search Engine Projects is known for its disciplined approach to campaign architecture, lead quality optimization, and full-funnel accountability. Every campaign is structured with clear KPIs, transparent reporting, and direct alignment to business objectives such as qualified lead generation, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth.“Being named a finalist for Best in Core Values is particularly meaningful because it reflects how we operate behind the scenes, not just the results we deliver,” said Shawn Nejad, President of Search Engine Projects.“Our clients trust us with their brands, budgets, and growth goals. We take that responsibility seriously by maintaining full transparency, ethical advertising practices, and clear communication at every stage of the engagement.”As a Yelp Advertising Partner, Search Engine Projects works closely with Yelp to help businesses maximize visibility and return on investment through data-driven advertising strategies. The agency integrates Yelp Ads into broader digital ecosystems, ensuring consistency across search, local listings, websites, and analytics platforms while strictly adhering to platform guidelines and best practices.The Best in Core Values category specifically recognizes partners that demonstrate integrity in account ownership, ethical use of advertising budgets, honest performance reporting, and a long-term commitment to client success. Search Engine Projects’ finalist designation reflects its emphasis on client-owned accounts, transparent billing structures, and proactive performance optimization.Over the past two decades, Search Engine Projects has positioned itself as a trusted growth partner rather than a transactional vendor. Its team combines deep technical expertise with disciplined process management, ensuring clients receive both strategic insight and executional excellence.The complete list of finalists for the 2025 Yelp Advertising Partner Awards is available through Yelp’s official business platform.About Search Engine ProjectsSearch Engine Projects is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Anaheim Hills, California. Established in 2004, the agency specializes in performance-based marketing solutions, including Yelp Ads management, search engine marketing, local SEO, website optimization, generative engine optimization, conversion strategy, and advanced analytics reporting. Known for its ethical standards, transparency, and data-driven methodology, Search Engine Projects partners with businesses nationwide to deliver sustainable, measurable growth.

