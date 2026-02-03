FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES WESTERN FEATURE “LAST TOUR HOME”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the neo-Western LAST TOUR HOME -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting February 3, 2026

Western Drama Feature Launches on North American Digital/Streaming/VOD Platforms Starting February 3, 2026

I’m grateful to share this important story with the world. Making an indie film, let alone a microbudget one, is no easy feat. This milestone I share with all involved in making of LAST TOUR HOME.” — Filmmaker Baylee Toney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the neo-Western LAST TOUR HOME, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting February 3, 2026.

LAST TOUR HOME tells the story of Tyler, a withdrawn war veteran who returns to rural Oregon to work on a quiet family ranch owned by Willie, another veteran, and his determined granddaughter, Nikki. Tyler keeps to himself, hoping to rebuild a sense of purpose through hard work and routine. But the people around him have not forgotten what happened years ago. Their neighbor, Bill, is still grappling with the unexplained death of his younger sister, Lily, a Native teenager who was close with Willie and Nikki and loved as one of their own. Her story was never fully investigated. Until now. As Bill starts to suspect Tyler may know more than he’s letting on, old tensions resurface. The closer he gets to the truth, the more dangerous it becomes for everyone involved. LAST TOUR HOME is a modern Western about grief, loyalty, and the weight of what goes unsaid. It’s a slow-burning drama set in the overcast hills of Oregon, where silence is often easier than justice, and both come at a cost.

Directed by Baylee Toney and written by Toney & Myles Clohessy, LAST TOUR HOME was produced by Fireside Film Company. Featured actors include Michael Bricker (‘Bill’), Sadie LaPointe (‘Lily’), Cherish Rodriguez (‘Nikki’), Matthew Blade (‘Tyler’), Mariah Hardy (‘Michelle’), Tom Parnell (‘Willie’), Sean Crane (‘Jackson’), Caleb Beason (‘Wes’), Steve Smele (‘Sean’), Steve Van Horne (‘Eric’), Noomi Nielsen (‘Paige’).

“I’m grateful to be sharing this important story with the world,” said filmmaker Baylee Toney. “Making an independent film, let alone a microbudget one, is no easy feat. This is a milestone I share with all involved in the making of LAST TOUR HOME.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire LAST TOUR HOME directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

LAST TOUR HOME website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt28467538/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv



Official FDM Trailer - LAST TOUR HOME (2026)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.