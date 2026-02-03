Above Ordinary Introduces a New Approach After Traditional MedSpa Marketing Fell Short

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above Ordinary has announced the launch of a new marketing partnership designed to help medspas take control of their marketing without relying on traditional agencies or trying to do everything themselves.For many medspa owners, marketing has become a constant source of stress. Calendars swing between busy and slow, leads are inconsistent, and clinics often attract price shoppers or unreliable patients who do not show up or return. Most owners know what they want, a predictable and consistent way to fill their schedule with high-quality patients, but feel stuck choosing between two imperfect options.The first option is doing marketing themselves, which often means learning ads, software, and systems on top of running a clinic. The learning curve is steep, time is limited, and results are usually inconsistent. The second option is hiring a marketing agency, where clinics either remain dependent on an outside company indefinitely or, more commonly, lose months of time and thousands of dollars chasing promised results that never materialize.Above Ordinary was created to offer a third option.“We built this because so many medspa owners have been burned by agencies and do not have the time or desire to become marketers themselves,” said Yan Itskovich, founder of Above Ordinary. “Instead of asking clinics to rent their marketing or figure it out alone, we install the capabilities of an agency inside the clinic and teach their team how to run it confidently.”Through a hands-on partnership, Above Ordinary builds and operates the clinic’s marketing systems alongside the team, including lead generation, follow-up, booking, and patient reactivation. The focus is on creating a predictable flow of high-quality patients, not bargain hunters or short-term promotions.Over a structured 90-day transition period, Above Ordinary runs the marketing, proves the systems work, and trains the clinic’s team step by step. Support continues beyond the transition to ensure the systems remain stable, easy to manage, and effective long term.The service is not positioned as software or a tool the clinic is left to figure out on its own. Instead, Above Ordinary works directly with clinic owners and staff to build real internal capability, so marketing no longer depends on outside agencies or guesswork.“Clinic owners do not want to gamble their time and money on another agency or spend nights trying to learn marketing themselves,” Itskovich added. “They want consistent bookings from high-quality patients, without relying on agencies, desperate discounting, or bloated marketing budgets.”Above Ordinary works exclusively with medspas in the United States and Canada.About Above OrdinaryAbove Ordinary is a marketing systems company that helps medspas bring marketing in-house without doing it alone. Through a collaborative partnership, the company installs agency-level marketing capabilities inside clinics and trains teams to operate them confidently, creating predictable growth without long-term agency dependence.

