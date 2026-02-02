Submit Release
2nd Annual Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference Returns to Atlanta Curated by Chief Mom Motivator® Tameka Mitchell

An Innovative, Family-Centered Experience Connecting Youth to STEM, Leadership & Career Pathways, February 22, 2026, at TOPGOLF Midtown Atlanta GA

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference returns on Sunday, February 22, 2026, bringing together families, educators, community leaders, and sponsors committed to empowering the next generation of innovators, leaders, and change-makers. Hosted at Topgolf Midtown Atlanta, this one-of-a-kind experience blends inspiration, education, and engagement for youth ages 7–16.

Designed to expose young people to a wide range of career pathways, the conference centers STEM engagement, entrepreneurship, confidence-building, and peer-to-peer leadership—all within a fun, family-friendly environment.

This year’s program features a hands-on STEM activation led by Ronnie Thomas, founder of Fun Weird Science, where curiosity, experimentation, and creativity take center stage. Youth will also hear from Keynote Speaker Zoe Oli, Founder and CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, whose journey as a purpose-driven entrepreneur continues to inspire confidence, representation, and bold self-expression.

A standout element of the conference is its youth-led format, with Jamel, Josiah, and Justice serving as moderators and MCs—demonstrating the power of peer-to-peer connection and youth voice in action.

While children engage in structured networking activities and enjoy interactive golf experiences, parents and caregivers are invited to participate in a father-led and operated discussion, creating space for authentic dialogue around leadership, mentorship, and family engagement.

“The Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference is about more than inspiration; it’s about access, exposure, and belief,” organizers share. “We are intentionally creating environments where youth see what’s possible and know they can do tough things; right now.”

The 2026 conference continues to grow as a platform for brands, donors, and sponsors seeking meaningful community impact, authentic engagement, and long-term investment in youth development.
Sponsorship & Investment Opportunities
Organizations interested in supporting this movement and reaching families in a dynamic, values-aligned environment are encouraged to request a 2026 Sponsorship Guide by emailing info@maternitymotivation.com.
Stay Connected
Follow the journey and behind-the-scenes updates on social media:
Instagram, YouTube & Facebook: @minimotivatorbooks

You don’t want to miss this. The future is being built; one Mini Motivator at a time.

Chief Mom Motivator® Tameka Mitchell
Maternity Motivation Publishing
info@maternitymotivation.com

Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference Promo

