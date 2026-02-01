Blue Star Mothers Day Honors Mothers With Children Serving in the U.S. Armed Forces

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

A national observance recognizing the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of mothers whose children serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Behind every service member is a family who serves alongside them, and behind many of those families is a mother whose strength and love never waver.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers Day (February 1) – Honoring Moms With Children in Service

February 1 marks Blue Star Mothers Day, a day dedicated to honoring the mothers whose children are serving in the United States Armed Forces. This national observance recognizes not only their pride, but also the strength, sacrifice, and resilience that military families live every day.

Blue Star Mothers Day is rooted in the history of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., which was founded during World War II when mothers came together to support one another and their children in uniform. The blue star—long displayed in service flags in the windows of American homes—has become a lasting symbol of a loved one serving. Over time, it has also come to represent the courage, devotion, and quiet endurance of the families who stand behind the uniform.

Today, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. continues that legacy nationwide, supporting active-duty service members, veterans, and their families through community service, outreach, advocacy, and compassionate care. Blue Star Mothers Day serves as a moment to pause and recognize the extraordinary role these mothers play—standing strong during deployments, celebrating homecomings, and carrying the emotional weight that comes with loving someone in military service.

The significance of this day extends far beyond any single generation or conflict. Military mothers have always been a vital, though often unseen, part of our nation’s defense. Their service is reflected in tearful goodbyes, anxious waits, constant prayers, and unwavering pride in their sons and daughters who serve.

“Behind every service member is a family who serves alongside them, and behind many of those families is a mother whose strength and love never waver,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “Blue Star Mothers Day is a time to honor those women whose hearts are always with their children in uniform, no matter where in the world they are serving.”

On this Blue Star Mothers Day, Blue Star Mothers of America invites communities across the country to pause and reflect on the families who stand behind the uniform. It is a day to recognize the strength found in kitchen-table conversations, the courage behind tearful goodbyes, and the pride that accompanies every oath taken and every safe return home.

As our nation continues to rely on the dedication of its service members, we are also reminded of the families who share in that sacrifice. Blue Star Mothers Day is a tribute to their love, their endurance, and their unshakable commitment to those who serve.

For more information about Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., or to learn how to support or join a local chapter, visit www.bluestarmothers.org

.

