Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering Shares Elegant Winter Party Appetizers on Local Lifestyle Show

Arkansas caterer demonstrates four show-stopping hors d'oeuvres that elevate any winter gathering on THV11’s The Vine.

With just a few quality ingredients and simple techniques, you can create amazing appetizers that allow you to dance, eat, and actually enjoy your own party.” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Serge Krikorian, owner and executive chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering, recently appeared on THV11's lifestyle program The Vine to share his expertise on creating restaurant-quality appetizers perfect for winter entertaining. Joining host Tracy Beene in the studio, Chef Serge demonstrated four elevated yet approachable appetizers designed to impress guests without keeping hosts tethered to the kitchen.

"It's about having a good time with your relatives and friends," explained Chef Serge during the segment. "With just a few quality ingredients and simple techniques, you can create amazing appetizers that allow you to dance, eat, and actually enjoy your own party."

The centerpiece demonstration featured Chef Serge's signature Sautéed Mushroom Crostini with Whipped Ricotta—a dish that exemplifies his philosophy of accessible elegance. Using a medley of mushroom varieties, Chef Serge walked viewers through the surprisingly simple preparation process.

"The key is layering your aromatics properly," Chef Serge noted as he demonstrated the technique. "You sauté the mushrooms first to release their moisture, add your onions or shallots, then finish with garlic. When that garlic hits the pan, everyone in the house knows you're cooking something special."

The dish comes together in approximately 10 minutes, featuring a splash of wine to deglaze the pan, homemade whipped ricotta spread on grilled crostini, and a finishing drizzle of balsamic reduction. Chef Serge emphasized that even the crostini can be prepared in advance—grilled or oven-baked with just salt, pepper, and olive oil for that essential crunch.

The segment also showcased three additional winter party favorites from Vibrant Occasions' repertoire:

Twice-Baked Potato Bites – Crispy potato shells filled with savory cheese and bacon, topped with fresh herbs and a dollop of sour cream

Smoked Salmon on Cucumber Rounds – Fresh cucumber slices layered with herbed cream cheese, premium smoked salmon, capers, fresh dill, and a touch of caviar for an elegant presentation

Peppered Beef Tenderloin Crostini – Perfectly cooked beef tenderloin served on grilled crostini with a vibrant chimichurri-style sauce and colorful pepper garnish

"These are designed to be eaten while standing, talking, and moving around," Chef Serge explained. "That's the mark of a great party appetizer. Your guests should be able to enjoy incredible food without needing a plate and fork."

The segment highlighted Vibrant Occasions Catering's commitment to making elevated cuisine accessible for home entertaining while showcasing the level of culinary expertise the company brings to events throughout Arkansas and beyond.

For more information about the services Vibrant Occasions provides, visit www.vibrantoccasionscatering.com.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

